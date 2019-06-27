Weekend Round-Up: In Deep Ellum, Curtain Club Closes and Punch Bowl Social Opens

After 21 years in Deep Ellum, the oldest continually operating music venue in Dallas’ most musically inclined neighborhood, Curtain Club, is closing. The building was bought by real estate development company Asana Partners, which reportedly plans to replace the club with retail. You can read Central Track’s interview with Curtain Club’s owner explaining why he decided to sell the property here.

The now-legendary concert hall is making the most of its final weekend, with a stacked schedule starting Thursday and lasting until its final hurrah on Sunday. Tonight’s headliner is Bum Lucky; Friday’s is Danny Johnson Band; Saturday’s is Stareview; and Sunday’s is Drowning Pool with DownLo, Faded Grace, Dagger Club, and Eaglesnake. Find the full lineups and tickets here.

As one era of Deep Ellum draws to a close, another is creeping in: Punch Bowl Social, a humongous eater-tainment chain that originated in Denver, holds its grand opening party on Saturday night. The 24,000-square-foot bar and restaurant will have themed rooms, a bowling alley, games, karaoke, and other “social activities.” This is its second Texas location, following one that opened at The Domain in Austin. I don’t mean to hate, but it seems like one more Bottled Blonde/Backyard type of joint, the next step in the neighborhood’s gradual transformation into Uptown-but-in-historic-buildings. That said, I’m probably going to try it at least once.

The opening party on Saturday costs $20 and includes drinks, “amazeball” food, and games. Muralist Alli Koch of Alli K Design will be making a live art installation during the event. Proceeds from ticket sales go to Foundation45, a Deep Ellum non-profit.

