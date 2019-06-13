Weekend Round-Up: Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and Dallas Tiki Week

There are just a few days left to make last-minute plans for Father’s Day, but we have you covered on all the bases. Here are some cool ideas for presents, and if your dad is the impossible-to-shop-for type, here are some great places to share a family meal. Looking for something more unexpected? Take your pops to see Girl Dad, a locally created new play about fatherhood. My dad loved it. Fathers of young kids might enjoy a special holiday edition of Kids in the Cliff–Wild Detective’s storytelling series–on Sunday morning. There’s also a Paul McCartney concert on Friday at Globe Life Park, which seems very dad-friendly, and tickets start at $29.

Speaking of dad things, I hope you have a Hawaiian shirt handy. Dallas Tiki Week culminates over the weekend with a Tiki Flea Market at Industry Alley on Saturday, where you can shop vintage tropical goodies, and a pool party at the Belmont on Sunday, where Las Almas Rotas will be mixing up yummy cocktails.

It’s also Juneteenth weekend, and Dallas Southern Pride has a full schedule of events planned. It’s hosting a Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party on Saturday at Cedar Canyon Dude Ranch, a Juneteenth Unity Mega Party on Sunday at Gas Monkey Live, and a Unity Barbecue on Sunday at Bachman Lake.

Coinciding with Juneteenth weekend is a new exhibition at Goldmark Cultural Center in North Dallas. Flagrant Rules of Ensued Emancipation (F.R.E.E.) features 11 African-American artists from the Dallas area as they explore their personal understanding of freedom.

The info for all these fun things and more can be found on our Things To Do page. Happy weekending!