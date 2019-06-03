Weekday Round-Up: Networking with D Magazine, Silent Disco Yoga, and Fancy Book Club

Welcome to June! We’re nearly halfway through 2019, which is wild. It’s as good a time as any to reassess your goals for the year and start setting some wheels in motion. Whether you’re focused on your career, your health, or yourself, there’s a fun event to help you where you want to be.

The D Magazine Young Leaders Network has an event on Tuesday at The Slate in the Design District called Millennials Making Moves: Generations in the Workplace. Keynote speaker Karen McCullough will discuss the benefits of having a generationally diverse workplace, and best practices to improve productivity across generations. Tickets are $45 and you can get them right here.

The Dallas Fitness Ambassadors are offering an unusual way to kick up your fitness routine this week. It’s hosting two back-to-back silent disco yoga sessions at West Village on Wednesday at 7 and 8 p.m., followed by an afterparty with snacks, drinks, and goodies. It’s $25 for one class or $35 for both. There’s also a block party going on in the neighborhood that night.

If you’d rather master a different kind of flex, there’s an Instagram Workshop hosted by Brandon Does Dallas and Donut Digest on Tuesday at Four Corners Brewing Co. This session is tailored to those interested in food blogging. A drink, dinner and dessert are included in the $50 ticket.

Finally, the Dallas Museum of Art is providing an excellent reason to read a book. The museum has A Moveable Feast Book Club meeting on Christian Dior’s autobiography featuring French wine and cheese, and a tour of the expansive Dior exhibition. Tickets are $150 and spots are limited.

Details for all these events and many more can be found on our Things To Do page.