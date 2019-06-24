Weekday Round-Up: J. Lo, Hip Hop Book Club, and ArtCultivation

Welcome to the last week of June. If you haven’t been outside lately, it’s still kind of gross and gloomy. We’re supposed to have more rainy, cloudy days through Wednesday, so let’s plan accordingly.

Who needs the sun when you can bask in the glow of Jennifer Lopez? The ageless pop superstar brings two decades of hits to her first ever US headlining tour, It’s My Party, stopping at American Airlines Center tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $55-180.

The not-so-summery weather also makes today a perfect time to attend Uchiba’s Uncommon Ramen series. This month’s guest chef is the James Beard Award-Winner Alex Seidel. Make a reservation on OpenTable.

Our top pick for Tuesday evening is Hip Hop Book Club, a group of fans and critics who gather at House of Blues to talk about music and stuff. This week’s dialogue will explore Jay-Z’s pivotal album, The Blueprint. It’s free to attend and starts at 7 p.m.

The most exciting thing happening on Wednesday is ArtCultivation, an artsy and unconventional variety show. The performances range from rap to stand-up comedy to “ballet sword fight.” The show starts at 7:30 at 723 Fort Worth Avenue. Attendees will roll two dice at the door to determine the price of admission.

