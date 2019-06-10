Weekday Round-Up: Dallas Tiki Week, Aladdin, and Anderson .Paak

Did you know that it’s Dallas Tiki Week? Did you know that Dallas Tiki Week is a thing? The celebration kicks off today at the 4th annual Dallas Tiki Week Volleyball Tournament at Sandbar Cantina and Grill. It’s too late to register to play, but you can watch the action from 12-5 p.m. Local bars like Ruins, Gung Ho, Industry Alley, and Halcyon are also hosting tiki cocktail parties throughout the week. The festivities wrap up on Sunday with the Cocktails and Cannonballs Pool Party at the Belmont Hotel, which partnered with Las Almas Rotas for the summer.

It’s also a good week to see a show in Dallas. Anderson .Paak is bringing his tour to Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday with Thundercat and Mac Demarco. Empire of the Sun is at House of Blues on Tuesday and Wednesday. Local bands Upsetting and Rose Garden Funeral Party start their summer tour at Three Links on Wednesday.

Theaters are hopping, too. A new production of Aladdin from the producer of The Lion King is now showing at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Finally, Penny Candy, a new work by Dallas Theater Center’s playwright in residence Jonathan Norton, is at Wyly Studio Theatre. The play takes place in Pleasant Grove, where Norton grew up.

Find the details for all these things and a bunch more on our Things To Do page.