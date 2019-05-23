Weekend Round-Up: Weird Science, Vintage Shopping, and Patio Season

The sun officially entered Gemini on Tuesday, so we’re in for a spontaneous, social, and perhaps unpredictable weekend of fun. (In typical Gemini fashion, I don’t really know what I’m talking about here, but I do feel passionately about it.) Where will May 23-26 take us? A cool lake, a winding hiking trail, maybe even a public library?

If you’re in the mood for discovery, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science has two special events over the weekend. On Thursday night, there’s the Science Cafe at Steam Theory Brewing Company, where grown-ups can drink beer and learn about local frogs. Younger science enthusiasts can actually spend the night at the museum on Friday during the Video Game Science sleepover event. (There’s also an option to leave at 11 p.m.)

Maybe you’d rather discover vintage treasures than fun facts. Lee Harvey’s has the Flea Harvey’s May Shopping Extravaganza with 25 vendors on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. DFW Vintage Swap Meet is also having an event called Dated Faded Worn at Four Corners Brewing Co. on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Summer is close, so it’s a good time to enjoy patio season while you still can. There’s a movie outside at MUTTS Cantina on Thursday night, a movie outside at the Dallas Farmers Market on Friday night, a pool party at Canvas on Saturday, and rooftop yoga at HG Sply Co on Sunday.

