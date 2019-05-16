Weekend Round-Up: The Office Trivia Night, Elm Street Music and Tattoo Festival, and Dior in Dallas

Happy May 16th. Today is exactly one month away from my 25th birthday, and more importantly, one day away from the weekend. Have you made plans yet? (For my birthday, or the weekend?)

There’s a sixth installment of The Adolphus’ Salon Series tonight, and this one is about the Texas landscape. Mark Lamster, Dallas Morning News architecture critic and author of Philip Johnson book The Man in the Glass House, and David Searcy, author of Shame and Wonder, are the featured guests.

Tonight also brings another edition of Celestial Beerworks’ The Office Trivia Night. Rather than watching the beloved TV show at home in your jammies as per usual, hop over to the brewery to participate in office olympics, beach games, Dundie awards, and general revelry. You get a free pour if you show up in costume–and The Office is a pretty easy theme to dress for.

The Elm Street Music & Tattoo Festival, an annual event put on by Elm Street Tattoo and Oliver Peck, starts on Friday and runs through the weekend. In-demand artists like Scott Sylvia, Tommy Montoya, and many others will be providing their services–but you don’t have to get inked up to enjoy the fest. There’s live music at Club Dada and Three Links every night, including music from Lucero, Vandoliers, John Moreland, and Riverboat Gamblers. See a rundown of events and grab tickets here.

If you’d rather look at art than become a canvas, there are some really good museum shows open right now. Sheila Hicks at the Nasher is awesome; The Dallas Medianale opens on Saturday at The MAC; and Dior: From Paris to the World opens on Sunday at the DMA, where there’s also a beautiful Jonas Wood exhibition on view (that one is free to attend).

Find the full lineup for the weekend on our Things To Do page.