Weekday Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Oral Fixation, and Cruel Intentions

We’re at the start of another rainy week in May. This weather is bumming us out and ruining our pool party plans, but there are still some fun things to do in Dallas. What better way to escape the storms than in the warm embrace of a heartfelt performance? (Don’t answer that.)

Ariana Grande, pop superstar and ponytail icon, brings her Sweetener World Tour to Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Tuesday. You probably should’ve bought tickets before now, because the cheapest resale seats are going for $230. Singer Normani and pop duo Social House are opening the show.

Wednesday is opening night of Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical at Wyly Theatre. The hilarious live version of the film is in Dallas through May 26. Its soundtrack is filled with hits from the era, like Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears. Tickets start at $46.

Also in town is a new production of Miss Saigon from the creators of Les Misérables. The Broadway revival is at the Music Hall at Fair Park until May 26. Find tickets here.

Finally, Oral Fixation: Dallas’ Storytelling Show, has an important installment on Tuesday night. A diverse group of seven Dallasites will share their perspectives in “Freedman’s Town to Botham Jean: Stories For Racial Healing.” The 75-minute show will feature Dr. Njoki McElroy talking about Freedman’s Town in the ‘30s, Donald Payton talking about growing up in a segregated Dallas, and Jeremy Bonner talking about his friend Botham Jean. Tickets are $10-25. The show is at 7 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall.

For more performances, exhibits, parties, and events to check out this week, see our Things To Do page.