Weekend Round-Up: Easter, Soluna, and the Debut of Fabio Luisi

Soluna International Music and Arts Festival is approaching its final week, and the next few days are stacked with highlights. Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson joins the Dallas Symphony Orchestra on Saturday night to perform a crowd-pleasing program including hits from Dreamgirls. On Friday, improvisational musician and artist Lonnie Holley will team up with cellist Dave Eggar and performers from the SMU Meadows POINT ensemble to explore American Landscapes, a meditation on history and Holley’s Deep South heritage. But the pinnacle moment of Soluna comes sooner–the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s new music director designate Fabio Luisi takes the podium for the first time on Thursday and Friday. Luisi is making his debut leading the orchestra following the 10-year tenure of Jaap van Zweden. Read all about what that means right here.

This weekend also brings two holidays from very different sides of the spectrum. Saturday is 4/20, the unofficial stoner day, and there are some wacky, legal ways to celebrate in DFW. Sunday is Easter, and it’s set to be a hoppy day full of church, delicious dining and fruitful egg hunts.

Here’s your full weekend lineup.