Weekend Round-Up: Dallas Art Fair, Vignette, DIFF, and Homegrown

Dallas’ most art-filled weekend of the year is finally upon us. The Dallas Art Fair kicked off this morning with press and patron previews; the Vignette Art Fair opens to the public tomorrow night; Dallas International Film Festival is back tonight and lasts a full week; and the 10th edition of Homegrown Music and Arts Festival is on Saturday.

That should be enough to pack your weekend from start to finish, but let’s run through a few other options.

The Dallas Museum of Art is open late tonight for a Clueless-themed version of Second Thursdays with a Twist.

Soluna Festival continues on Friday as Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s DBDT: Encore! performs a new piece incorporating classical dance and hip-hop.

Beauty Bar is back! The dance club reopens in its new Deep Ellum location on Saturday, launching a new weekly party with DJ Blake Ward.

Finally, the Eye Ball is on Saturday night. It’s the eyeconic (sorry) annual cocktail party celebrating the Dallas Art Fair, taking place at The Joule’s giant Tony Tasset sculpture.

Find the details for all these things (and way more) right here on our consistently updated weekend things to do page.