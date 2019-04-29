Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Kevin Marple

Arts & Entertainment

Weekday Round-Up: Networking, Pop-Up Dinners, and Free Booze

Summer is near.

By Natalie Gempel Published in Arts & Entertainment April 29, 2019 12:33 pm

Dallas Arts Month is pretty much over, which is sad, but that also means that SUMMER is just around the corner, which is a happier thought. It’s that short and sweet time of year in Dallas post-April, pre-June where you can go outside and soak in the sun without melting. This week is not very sunny, though, so let’s make other plans.

 

Tonight you can get your network on at Moxie’s Bar & Grill in Uptown, where there’s an Industry Spheres happy hour mixer from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

No sun is required for nighttime pool parties, and Canvas Dallas has one on its rooftop tonight from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Tomorrow, you might want to pop by Cafe Momentum’s pop-up dinner, which features Monkey King Noodle Co.’s Andrew Chen and beverages by Austin Eastciders.

On Wednesday, you can check out one or two new spots opening about town. Reveler’s Hall, a music venue and bar, has its grand opening celebration with live music all night. On the other side of town, Merchant House is having something of a grand reopening. It’s providing free food, whiskey, and a martini bar to lure in customers. Our food critic, Eve Hill-Agnus did not care much for it earlier this year. Perhaps it has changed.

Click here to see our full list of things to do this week.

