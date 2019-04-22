Weekday Round-Up: Earth Day, Free Music, and New Films

Happy Earth Day! That holiday is technically today, but Dallas’ main celebrations come this weekend with the EarthX Expo at Fair Park. Until then, you can find some smaller ways to honor Mother Nature, like taking a ride around White Rock Lake with Local Hub Bicycle Company or planting some flowers in your backyard. Maybe it’s something as little as forgoing a straw with your iced coffee, or remembering, for once in your life, to bring reusable bags to the grocery store.

There are some concerts to be seen this week, starting with U.S. Girls and LLORA tonight at Club Dada ($15). On Tuesday, Soluna offers a free show featuring the artwork of Nasher Prize Laureate Isa Genzken paired with the Dallas Symphony playing Mozart. There’s another free concert on Wednesday at Ruins with Jenna Clark, Bayleigh Cheek, and Nómade.

Speaking of EarthX, the film festival element has already started and is bringing lots of environmentally conscious films to town. If you’re more interested in human rights issues, you may be interested in Brave Girl Rising, a new documentary showing tonight at Texas Theatre. If you’re seeking a plain old feel-good flick, check out the documentary Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot showing on Wednesday at Texas Theatre.

See the details for all these happenings and more on our Things To Do page.