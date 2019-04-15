Weekday Round-Up: Dallas Cooper, Night Swims, and DMX

Welcome to a fresh new week! April, a.k.a. Dallas Arts Month, is really flying by. Dallas Art Fair and all its accompanying parties are officially over, but we’re still in the midst of fun stuff like Dallas International Film Festival, Soluna International Music & Arts Festival, and the beginning of pool season in Texas.

If you’re feeling live music this Monday, DMX is in town celebrating the 20th anniversary of his classic debut album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. The show is at House of Blues and tickets start at $35.

Tomorrow, DIFF features a Dallas-centric documentary about Alice Cooper’s epic reunion at Good Records in 2015. Live From the Astroturf screens on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Tribute band Dallas Cooper will perform at Tuesday night’s showing. Find all of our DIFF picks here.

Canvas Dallas is opening its rooftop pool to the public on Tuesday from 7-10 p.m. for a night swim.

If you’d rather swing than swim, Sons of Hermann Hall has its traditional Wednesday Night Swing, with beginner lessons starting at 8 p.m.

