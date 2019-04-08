Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Egill Sæbjörnsson's trolls at the Meyerson.

Arts & Entertainment

Weekday Round-Up: Creative Conversations, Soluna, and Hair Metal

Start your week on an interesting note.

By Natalie Gempel Published in Arts & Entertainment April 8, 2019 12:00 pm

It’s the week of the Dallas Art Fair, but we’re not quite there yet! The next few days are full of pre-festival festivities, though, like Mayor Mike Rawlings’ final Creative Conversation, a discussion on the relationship between art and politics, tonight at Moody Performance Hall.

You could also take your night in a very different direction and go to Double Wide’s Hair Metal Monday Spring Fling, an ‘80s affair. Actually, that doesn’t start until 10 p.m., so you could go to both.

Soluna is really ramping up this week, with the world premiere of a collaborative performance featuring Grammy-winning trumpeter Terence Blanchard on Tuesday, and a goofy art situation featuring 118-foot-tall trolls on Wednesday.

If you just can’t wait until Thursday to start celebrating Dallas Art Fair, River Bend in the Design District is having a party on Wednesday to commemorate the opening.

You can find the details for all these events and more on our freshly updated Things To Do page.

