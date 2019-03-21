Weekend Round-Up: The Color Run, Free Festivals, and Modern Magic

Thank God it’s Thursday. It’s looking like a beautiful and busy weekend in Dallas. Let’s get planning!

There are two very different festivals heading our way over the next few days. First off – this one’s for the grown and sexy – we have the Dallas Arboretum’s Food and Wine Festival, a tasteful and fancy array of happenings centered around local chefs and fine wines. Then there’s Waterfest, The Statler’s summer pool party kickoff and parody of Fyre Festival, which sounds quite millennial.

On the artsy side of things, we’ve got world premiere performances from Dallas Chamber Symphony and Dark Circles Contemporary Dance, a feminist theater festival at Bishop Arts Theatre, and a variety of shows at the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus.

If you’re looking for a laugh, you can see Carol Burnett at the Winspear on Thursday and Friday, or check out magician Trigg Watson’s witty act at Checkered Past Winery on Friday and Saturday.

Feel the need to get moving? The Color Run 5k is on Saturday, and it’s followed by a free finish festival with drinks, snacks, and music.

Get the lowdown for all these events and more on our (brand-new!) page of Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend.