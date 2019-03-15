Weekend Round-Up: Free Concerts, SXSW Alternatives, and St. Patty’s Day

Happy Friday! Also, beware the Ides of March, I guess. St. Patrick’s Day is nigh, but that’s not the only thing going on this weekend in the Triple D.

If you want to take a break from sipping green beer (or green wine, which, from personal experience in 2018, I do not recommend), head to Dallas’ best museums for some eye candy. The DMA and the Nasher are both open late tonight with live music and special programming (and the Nasher is free).

If you’re bummed about missing SXSW music festival, you’ll want to check out Not So Fun Wknd – a mini fest happening across Dallas that brings out many of the same acts as Austin’s iconic event.

On the flip side, if you want to do some low key things and avoid all the crowds of St. Patty’s and millennial-friendly festivals, we’ve rounded up some fun outings for you, like a free concert at Klyde Warren Park.

So, here’s a link to our Things To Do list. You may notice it looks a little different this week – we got wild and tried something new. Party on.