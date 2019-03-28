Weekend Round-Up: Festivals of Joy, Comedy, Pie, Beer, and Donuts

Ok people, let’s finish March with a bang. The last weekend of the month has a lot to offer, from the 10th annual Dallas Comedy Festival (going through Saturday), to the first ever Texas Pie Festival (Saturday), to the Big Texas Beer Fest (Friday-Saturday), to the Dallas Donut Festival (Sunday). I hope you didn’t decide to start a diet this week. We’ve updated our rotating things to do list, which you’ll find right here. But below are some highlights.

If you’re looking for some less caloric activities, hitting the dance floor is always a good option. We have a new list of fun places to dance. There’s a Studio 54 themed party and a throwback ‘90s party on Friday. This weekend is also the final hurrah for Beauty Bar.

In the theatre world, we have Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. performing jazz and Broadway tunes with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (Friday-Sunday), Dallas Theater Center’s The Wolves (Tuesday-Sunday), and Bishop Art Theatre’s one-act play festival Down for #TheCount (Friday-Sunday).

Finally, a few more festivals: Ratha Yatra, or the Festival of Joy, is on Saturday in Klyde Warren Park; 97.9 The Beat Springfest with DaniLeigh, Asian Doll, and Megan Thee Stallion is on Sunday; and 214 Selena, a weekend dedicated to the Tejano icon, has parties Friday-Sunday.