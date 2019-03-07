Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Mar. 7 – Mar. 10

Thursday (3/7)

First Thursday Oak Cliff meets tonight at Tyler Station with local art, live music, vendors, food trucks, and craft beer. Oak Cliff Aikikai, Crumb & Kettle DFW, Oak Cliff Brewing Co., and The TX Studio are a few of the participating businesses. The free event goes from 6-10 p.m.

Three up-and-coming artists, Madison Cunningham, Katie Pruitt, and Cha Wa will be singing their hearts out and competing for a coveted spot in Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion at the Southwest: On The Rise To Luck concert tonight at The Rustic. It’s free to attend and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Journalism month continues at Wild Detectives with a conversation, Reporting Across Social and Political Divides, featuring photojournalists Kael Alford and Thorne Anderson, as well as a panel of local writers and journalists. The event is from 7:30-9 p.m.

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y play House of Blues tonight at 8 p.m. There are a handful of tickets left, starting at $120.

Friday (3/8)

Celebrate International Women’s Day by supporting female artists and stuff. Here are some ideas!

Las Almas Rotas is having old school trompo, gringas, and frijoles a la charra out on the sidewalk tomorrow (the high is a blissful 77 degrees). The fire will be going 8 p.m. to midnight. If you’d like to work off some of those taco calories, join the Friday Night Ride from Truck Yard to Las Almas Rotas, and back (15 miles). The crew is meeting at Truck Yard at 7 p.m.

Walshy Fire of Major Lazer is spinning at Theory Nightclub Uptown late on Friday. It’s free, but there’s always a long ass line after 11 p.m., so plan accordingly.

The Oak Cliff Film Festival documentary Meow Wolf: Origin Story returns to Texas Theatre tomorrow at 7 p.m. The film follows the remarkable rise of Meow Wolf from a DIY art collective in Santa Fe to a multi-million dollar operation. There are additional showings Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. Find tickets here.

Saturday (3/9)

Austin Eastcider is launching its new Rosé flavor with a brunch party and concert at The Rustic on Saturday. Tippy Balady, Remy Reilly, and Seysei will perform. Dress code is baby pink.

Beware the Ides of March! Until then, drink up. The Shakespeare Dallas Pub Crawl is back in Deep Ellum on Saturday, making stops at Ruins, BrainDead Brewing, Twilite Lounge, Off the Record, Easy Slider, and Independent Bar & Kitchen. Wear your best historical garb for the costume contest and come prepared for Shakespeare trivia. Tickets are $15 and include a wristband, souvenir cup, and drink specials at participating bars. Check in is from 2-4 p.m. at Kettle Art Gallery.

The annual Fort Worth Zinefest is Saturday at Shipping & Receiving Bar with live music, food by Mariachi Dine, and tons of vendors selling their wares. Admission is $8.

Local garage punk band Thyroids celebrates the release of its new album, Gelatinous Happiness, at Spinster Records on Saturday night with additional performances by Gusto Gav, Pleasers, and Malpractica. The show has a $5 cover and is BYOB.

Sunday (3/10)

Get a taste of a traditional Chinese lantern festival at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, where more than 20 sets of beautiful silk lanterns illuminate the greenery and blooms after sunset. The garden is open until 10 p.m. for the event. Tickets are $18 for adults and $8 for children.

The North Texas Irish Festival is going all weekend in Fair Park. There will be a ton of Irish music, traditional dance performances, culinary stations, sheep herding demonstrations, and Celtic horses prancing about. It prides itself as one of the most dog-friendly events in town, so bring your pup. Find tickets here.