Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Mar. 4 – Mar. 6

Monday (3/4)

Dallas’ former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is playing host for The Bachelor watch party tonight at Sundown at Granada. There will be a meet & greet and complimentary drink tickets. For some reason, Vaseline is presenting the event. Maybe Rachel will pull a Tyra-does-Oprah and put bejeweled jars of Vaseline under every chair. Show up at 6 p.m. to find out.

Perhaps you’d rather take your night in a different direction, like, say, learning how to code over a few beers. General Assembly and Texas Ale House have Code in the Brewery tonight, an event designed to introduce the basics of programming languages to newbies. It’s free (RSVP required) and includes a brew! Check in is at 6 p.m.

Tuesday (3/5)

Happy Mardi Gras! We rounded up some fun ways to celebrate here. Alternatively, stay at home and eat king cake.

It’s Journalism Month at Wild Detectives. This Tuesday actor, playwright, and Dallas native William Jackson Harper will be chatting with Dallas Observer columnist Jim Schutze about Schutze’s book on race relations in Dallas, The Accommodation, Harper’s role on The Good Place, Dallas, journalism, and more. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Oak Cliff coffee shop.

Grey Goose is sponsoring an event called Wake Me Up! at Gung Ho, featuring a plethora of espresso martinis, macarons by SneakerBaby, and music by Blake Ward. It’s 8-10 p.m.

According to Google, National Pancake Day is on March 12, but according to Snooze Oak Lawn, it’s Fat Tuesday. The eatery is featuring six varieties of pancake on Tuesday (including King Cake), and 100 percent of flapjack sales that day are being donated to Bonton Farms.

Wednesday (3/6)

Join Dallas Contemporary for Stitch With Us, a healing session of embroidery inspired by Margarita Cabrera’s exhibition, It is Impossible to Cover the Sun with a Finger. Artist and activist Rae Pleasant will lead the event, which requires RSVP and a $10 supply fee. Wine will be provided for those of age.

Free food and booze alert! El Bolero is having a grand opening celebration for its new location on Fitzhugh Ave from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests will get complimentary margaritas, tapas, and shoe shines. There will also be a photo booth, DJ, and interactive mezcal bar.

It’s Young Professionals Night at the Dallas Opera, meaning best available seating is only $50. Purchase tickets here.

Deep Ellum Art Co. is hosting Pizza & Game Night from 6-11 p.m. with happy hour drink prices, half-off signature cocktails, pizza by the slice, and board/card/video games.