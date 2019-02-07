Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Feb. 7 – Feb. 10

Thursday (2/7)

The first Bishop Arts Wine Walk of the year is tonight from 6 – 9 p.m. It may be freezing outside, but the neighborhood’s cute shops are pretty cozy. $20 will get you a wine glass to fill at all participating businesses.

Excellent, Dallas-based band Sealion headlines a show at Three Links tonight with fellow locals Upsetting and Kólga. The concert starts at 9 p.m. and has a $7 cover.

EDM stars Dillon Francis and Alison Wonderland bring their Lost My Mind Tour to South Side Ballroom tonight with Dutch DJ Diablo. Tickets are sold out through the venue, but there are some (kind of outrageously priced) resale tickets available here.

Dallas VideoFest’s Alternative Fiction Fest begins today and runs through Sunday at Angelika Film Center. This year will include features and shorts by local filmmakers like Richard Bailey, Jenni Tooley, and more. See the full schedule here.

Friday (2/8)

Jennifer Palmieri, former Communications Director for President Obama and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, will appear at Interabang Books to discuss her #1 New York Times bestselling book Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who will Run the World. The book signing and presentation is at 7 p.m.

China’s Beijing Dance Theater is performing an interesting adaptation of Hamlet at the Winspear on Friday night at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $12.

Monthly Latinx/Cumbia night Boom Boom Pum! is back at Wit’s End with DJ Hinoxosa spinning vinyl, MC Ray Gunna, and live painting by Karla Ceballos and Viktor Ortix. It’s a $5 cover, and free for femmes.

Saturday (2/9)

Decent Market is popping up in West Village for a special Valentine’s Day marketplace featuring local artists, jewelry makers, florists, chocolatiers, and more. Read all about it here.

After tearing her ACL three times throughout the course of her athletic career, Kaitlyn Gannon decided to help others recover from physical ailments and reach their fitness goals. Dallas Iron Fitness opens its doors at 4202 Bryan Street this Saturday with an open house from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., where guests are welcome to meet the trainers, tour the gym, and sign up for a free seven-day membership.

The Crow Museum of Asian Art celebrates its 20th annual Chinese New Year Festival this Saturday at NorthPark Center. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a performance from the Rising Phoenix Lion Dance Association TX, and ends at 3:30 p.m. with a demonstration by Lee’s White Leopard Kung Fu School. The event is free to attend.

The Verdigris Ensemble is performing an unusual and eerie musical program centering around the disappearance of Amelia Earhart this weekend. Read Eve Hill-Agnus’ preview here.

Lightwire Theater’s Dino-Light is coming to the Winspear on Saturday. It’s a glow-in-the-dark puppet adventure featuring a mad scientist and a friendly dinosaur. Tickets start at $17.

Dallasites 101 has its third annual Be Our Valentine Bar Crawl through Deep Ellum on Saturday at noon. Harlowe MXM, Ruins, Izkina, The Free Man, Mama Tried, and a bunch of other spots are on the itinerary. Tickets are $15.

Sunday (2/10)

MUTT’S Canine Cantina is celebrating V-Day with Puppy Love, an event with SPCA adoptions and a puppy kissing booth. The party starts at 11 a.m.

LUCK at Trinity Groves is bringing back its annual North Texas Craft Beer Chili Challenge for a fifth year. Dozens of local breweries will face off in a chili cook-off using their own beers as the secret ingredient. You can taste them all for $10, and proceeds benefit the North Texas Food Bank. Here are the deets.

Hit up a Grammy Awards watch party at Tiny Victories in Bishop Arts ($10 cover) or High Fives off Henderson Ave ($10 cover).