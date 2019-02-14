Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Feb. 14 – Feb. 17

Thursday (2/14)

Happy Valentine’s Day! I hope you’re having a good time and not overthinking it if today isn’t particularly special. Go have a fancy dinner somewhere, or go to dinner somewhere that there will be no Valentine’s Day hype. If you’re single, we made a special list of fun things to do just for you, baby.

On a similar note, DJ Sober is throwing a Valentine’s edition of his Satin Sheets party (all R&B) tonight at Jefferson Tower with guest DJs Sudie and Viva Latina, and host Chastity Simone. It starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are $10.

There’s another all R&B night at Club Dada with DJ Brandon Blue a.k.a. Blue, The Misfit. That one also starts at 10 p.m. with a $10 cover.

Today is also the unofficial holiday for Dallas’ original area code, and Spinster Records is having a 214 Day party to celebrate with a pop-up from local clothing brand El Chuy, and $25 Dallas and Oak Cliff-themed tattoos. The event is from 7 – 11 p.m.

Friday (2/15)

Electropop singer, songwriter, and YouTube sensation Poppy brings her Am I A Girl? Tour to House of Blues Dallas tonight with supporting act LEV. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Get all tied up for a kinky edition of DJ Blake Ward’s Disco, TX series. These dance parties are always a little wacky, but this month is for freaks only. “Chains of Love,” a fetish-themed dance party at It’ll Do Club, requires BDSM-inspired attire or strong red or black looks – “no casual looks” allowed. Tickets are $20.

Dallas-based artist Said Abusaud is screening his new short film, “Pucker Up” at Double Wide at 7 p.m., followed by performances by Sudie, Nite, and Gezebel. Tickets are $7 online and $10 at the door.

Head to Til Midnight at the Nasher for live performances by Matthew Ryan, Bandan Koro: An African Drum and Dance Ensemble, and Rhett Miller Acoustics, followed by a screening of Black Panther. The free event starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday (2/16)

Go to Celestial Beerworks for Stretch & Sip, a one-hour yoga class with Sacred Soul Yoga followed by two half-pours of your choice at noon. It’s $15 online or $20 at the door.

The Flame Foundation is bringing Joan Miró’s famous paintings of flamenco dancers to life at the Winspear with a tableau featuring dancers Antonio Arrebola and Delilah Buitron, jazz pianist Alex Conde, French Gypsy vocalist José Cortés, and guitarist Calvin Hazen. Tickets to the performance, titled 88 Keys Unlock Joan Miró’s Flamenco Dancer’s Heart, are $25.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little late with a paint and sip class at The Stoneleigh’s Perle on Maple Restaurant & Bar. The $45 tickets include painting supplies, beer or wine, and a welcome Kir Royale.

Sunday (2/17)

End Valentine’s weekend dramatically! Jersey Boys is showing at Bass Performance Hall, Falsettos is showing at the Winspear, Bless Me, Ultima is showing at Latino Cultural Center, An Iliad is at Undermain Theatre, The Manufactured Myth of Eveline Flynn is at Theatre Three, and Obama-ology is at Jubilee Theatre.

The 2019 Cliburn Festival: Iconic Paris is coming to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth with a beautiful concert featuring pianists Dasol Kim, Louis Schiwizgebel, and Joyce Yang, and the Rolston String Quartet. Find details here.