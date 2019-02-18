Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Feb. 18 – Feb. 20

Monday (2/18)

To celebrate President’s Day Weekend, The Dallas Arboretum is offering $5 admission, $2 hot dogs and $2 apple pies at the Terrace Café, and live music from 2 – 4 p.m.

Go see a classic film on the big screen. Angelika Film Center and Cafe in Plano is showing Breakfast at Tiffany’s tonight at 7 p.m. Across town, Alamo Drafthouse in Las Colinas is having a movie party honoring a more recent gem, Office Space, from 7 – 9 p.m.

The Julius Quartet presents a new piece by award-winning Texas composer Jesus Martinez tonight in honor of the 30th anniversary of The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza. The pre-concert reception begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Tuesday (2/19)

Temple Shipley, newly appointed director of Galerie Frank Elbaz, is giving a guided tour of NorthPark Center’s art collection for the Dallas Art Fair. The free tour and discussion commences at 6:15 p.m. in front of La Duni.

Austin-based artist and musician Brad Tucker will give a free presentation at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The museum galleries will stay open until the lecture begins.

Beauty Bar is hosting Turnstile Tuesdays: Full Moon Party from 9 p.m. to close with guest DJs C:Rod, Craig Howell, and Chaser. Happy Hour is all night.

Wednesday (2/20)

The first-ever Central Track Music Honors is going down on Wednesday night at Granada Theater. The awards ceremony will honor local performers, photographers, videographers, and other behind-the-scenes peeps. The biggest draw? No acceptance speeches, just live music. Featured acts include Cure For Paranoia, T.Y.E, Acid Carousel, Zyah, Joshua Ray Walker, and others. Save your spot here.

The Wild Detectives is hosting the second edition of COMMU.N.I.T.Y., a monthly talk show that “aims to simplify diversity and inclusion,” created by intersectional feminist and poet Melania-Luisa Marte. February’s special guest, singer M3CCA, will be talking about “LUV.” The event starts at 7:30 p.m.