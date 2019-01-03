Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Jan. 3 – Jan. 6

Thursday (01/03)

Check out a trio of local bands rocking at Three Links tonight: Holy Roller Baby, Dead Mockingbirds, and Dead Vinyl are putting on a killer show, and it’s only $6!

If you haven’t yet been to The French Room’s Salon Series, tonight’s your chance to remedy that. The monthly gathering, curated by artist Lucia Simek, brings together creatives for an evening of culture and conversation. January brings “Napoleon’s Just Desserts” with Scottish writer and curator Gavin Morrison, who will discuss the famous emperor, and the 19th century portrait of Napoleon hanging in the lobby of the Adolphus. The event is free and refreshments are provided, but RSVP is requested.

Friday (01/04)

Celebrate the birthday of the late, great David Bowie at one of two dedicated parties in Dallas. Granada Theater is having a David Bowie Birthday Bash with performances by PANIC (The Smiths tribute band) and Thin White Dukes (David Bowie tribute band). Remember to coif your hair and wear your shiniest jumpsuit – there’s a costume contest.

Meanwhile, the Texas Theatre is celebrating the celestial rockstar with a screening of The Man Who Fell To Earth, followed by a celebration in the saloon with “Bowieoke” and dancing.

Calling Harry Potter fans young and…slightly less young! There’s a Hogwarts-style Yule Ball at the Carrollton Public Library on Friday from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. with games, a costume contest, crafts, and a photo booth. It’s inspired by the school dance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and it’s free.

Saturday (01/05)

It’s Free First Saturday at the Nasher Sculpture Center with fun events like art-making with Francisco Moreno and Shamsy Roomiani, sketching with Suzuko Davis, and dancing with DJ Sudie. It’s also your second-to-last day to see the Nasher’s incredible Jean Arp retrospective before it’s packed up and sent to its next destination.

Local artist Timothy Harding has an interesting aesthetic that falls somewhere between minimalism and ‘80s graphic design. His latest show, New_drawings_1-21c has its opening reception at Cris Worley Fine Arts on Saturday from 5 – 8 p.m. Reserve your spot here.

You’re going to need some eyeliner; Emo Nite is back in Dallas at 2513 Deep Ellum (on Main Street). The Prophet Bar will be hosting live performances by The Polarity, They Were Giants, GUITARemoji, and Offended By Everything. Tickets are $10-$15.

Sunday (01/06)

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s popular Ultimate Dinosaurs exhibit is heading towards extinction! Sunday is the last day to see 17 bizarre and rarely-seen species of dinos from the southern hemisphere. One is called a Giganotosaurus, which sounds pretty legit.