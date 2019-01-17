Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Jan. 17 – Jan. 20

Thursday (1/17)

The Dallas Architecture Forum is kicking off its Spring 2019 Panel Discussion Series tonight with “Design Inspirations Part One,” moderated by Eurico Francisco, Design Principal at HDR Architecture. The free event is at the Dallas Black Dance Theater building (at the corner of Arts Plaza Street and Ann Williams Way) starting at 6:15 p.m.

The Amazing Acro-cats Dive into Dallas! That’s the name of this event and it says everything you need to know: An amazing troupe of rescue cats – plus a feline band named Tuna and the Rock Cats, which features a tambourine-playing chicken – are putting on a two-hour show at the Texas Theatre tonight. Tickets are $21. Do I need to keep listing off events? Your weekend will peak here.

Amen Dunes, Damon McMahon’s experimental rock project, comes to Deep Ellum Arts Company tonight. His latest album, Freedom, was praised by Pitchfork as a “euphoric breakthrough” for the artist. Tickets are $17 plus fees.

Friday (1/18)

The Dallas Museum of Art’s Late Nights celebrates its Sweet Sixteen on Friday by revisiting some of its favorite past programming. There will be a parade and performance by Rising Phoenix Lion Dance Association of Texas, a concert featuring TBA Music, gallery tours, birthday cake, and art-making fun. The event is $10 for adults, and $5 for students.

Til Midnight at the Nasher will be going down across the street from the DMA with concerts by Remy Reilly and Kirk Thurmond and The Millennials, followed by a showing of Clue in the garden. The free event starts at 6 p.m.

Bring your kids to the clerb this weekend for Disco Kids at It’ll Do Dallas. From 6 – 9:30 p.m., there’s clean music, dancing, face-painting, and snacks on snacks. It’s $5 per child and open to kids 13 and younger.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo returns on Friday with a full day of Western events. The evening brings a Celebrity Goat Milking Contest followed by a Goat Creative Costume Contest (6 p.m. at the Cattle Arena). It’s unclear whether the celebrities are the humans or the goats. Anyway, The Best of the West Ranch Rodeo is at 7 p.m. in the Coliseum.

Saturday (1/19)

Dude, Sweet Mothership (the creation station of Dude, Sweet Chocolate) is hosting a new school versus old school tea party on Saturday afternoon with scones, pastries, sandwiches, sweets and tea pairings. Tickets are $35.

Community Beer Company celebrates its Six Year Anniversary on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. They’re tapping all kinds of brews, and bringing in local bands and food trucks for the occasion. Tickets start at $30.

A pair of indie pop bands, Wild Moccasin (Houston) and DEGA (Athens, Georgia) are putting on a free show at Ruins in Deep Ellum on Saturday at 9 p.m. RSVP here.

Millennial magician Trigg Watson returns to Checkered Past Winery with his innovative and fun Wine & Magic show this Friday and Saturday. (This would be an awesome date activity.) Read our profile on him here, and buy tickets here.

Sunday (1/20)

The third annual Dallas Women’s March hits downtown on Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church and working toward Dallas City Hall, where there will be a rally with speakers and DJs. Fort Worth Women’s March is also on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Tarrant County Courthouse.

The Super Blood Wolf Moon is coming on Sunday – a gorgeous lunar eclipse that coincides with a supermoon – for an hour and two minutes. There won’t be another lunar eclipse until 2021, so don’t miss it. In Dallas, you’ll be able to watch the eclipse from 10:41 to 11:43 p.m., with the best views coming around 11:12.