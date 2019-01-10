Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Jan. 10 – Jan. 13

Thursday (1/10)

The Dallas Museum of Art’s Second Thursdays with a Twist is back, and this month’s theme is Freddy Mercury. Starting at 5 p.m., the event will offer art-making inspired by Queen album covers, trivia, karaoke, and tunes by DJ Yeahdef. Admission is $5, or $15 with access to special exhibitions.

Best of Fests, an ambitious project bringing together 22 DFW film festivals for the weekend, starts tonight at Texas Theatre with a screening of Tejano presented by DIFF. Read a rundown of the weekend with Jamie Laughlin’s top film picks here.

Artists and art lovers: Go to Grub Burger Bar tonight between 5 – 8:30 p.m. to mingle. Verdigris Ensemble is hosting a Dallas Arts Happy Hour featuring the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s CEO, Kim Noltemy. Mention you’re there for Verdigris and the restaurant will donate 20% of your total to the organization.

Friday (1/11)

“Bobby Sessions, the legend from Dallas, Texas” is putting on his first big hometown show since signing with Def Jam Recordings last year. The rapper is celebrating the release of his two-part album, RVLTN, and will perform with support from artists Zyah and Keite Young. Official DJ of the Dallas Mavs, DJ Poizon Ivy will also be spinning. That’s a lot of local talent considering the $11 ticket. It starts at 8 p.m. at Trees in Deep Ellum.

Shakespeare Dallas, typically served al fresco, is launching its first-ever indoor winter season with Hamlet at Moody Performance Hall. The show opens Friday and runs select dates through January 19. Here are the details.

Best of Fests continues with a showing of Abducted in Plain Sight, a twisted true crime doc presented by Women Texas Film Festival, and a showing of The Human Element, an environmental doc presented by EarthxFilm, both at Alamo Drafthouse in the Cedars.

Saturday (1/12)

The MAC is celebrating its new home in the Cedars and the opening of its inaugural exhibition, Working Groups by Carolyn Sortor and Michael A. Morris, which debuts in conjunction with the permanent installation of the OccuLibrary at the gallery. The party runs from 6 – 10 p.m.

Galleri Urbane Marfa + Dallas is also hosting an opening reception on Saturday for “Tutti Frutti” by Liss LaFleur, a multi-media installation focused on blown glass objects.

Join fellow Dallas Cowboys fans to watch Saturday’s playoff game against the Rams at one of the city’s many viewing parties. High Fives will have $5 touchdown specials, Tiny Victories will have free hot dogs, Twin Peaks will have $3.99 shots, and Village Burger Bar will have $2 Lone Star Drafts.

Sunday (1/13)

Dallas Night Markets is throwing a Winter Asian Night Market on Sunday at The Bomb Factory with live entertainment and food from over a dozen vendors including bobaddiction, Bowl Mami, Niwa Japanese BBQ, Khao Noodle Shop, and Snowbaby. General admission is $12, and food is sold separately. Despite its name, the event starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.