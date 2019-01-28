Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Jan. 28 – Jan. 30

Monday (1/28)

James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole (co-founder of Uchi) is coming down from Austin for this month’s edition of Uncommon Ramen at Uchiba. Cole and Uchiba’s Chef de Cuisine Alex Astranti are featuring a Sapporo-style miso ramen for $19.

Citizens of Bachelor Nation are gathering at host Chris Harrison’s Steam Theory Brewing Company here in Dallas for a watch party from 7 – 9 p.m.

Cane Rosso Fort Worth celebrates five years of perfect pies tonight with $5 pizza specials, $5 house cocktails and wine, and $3 Miller Lite and Peroni drafts. Again, this is at the Fort Worth location.

Tuesday (1/29)

The Wild Detectives is hosting a panel on crime reporting called True Crime #01 – How to Cover Crime with a group of award winning journalists. The discussion starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be moderated by Tom Huang. The true crime conversation will continue on Thursday with Pulitzer-prize winning author Gilbert King.

Sons of Hermann Hall is busting out some vintage ‘50s bingo equipment and bringing in radio personality Paul Slavens for a night of Throwback Bingo in the old bowling alley. One bingo card is $10 and works for all ten rounds. Doors open at 7, the first game is at 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Summer Musicals brings The Book of Mormon to the Music Hall at Fair Park starting on Tuesday and running through Sunday. Find showtimes and tickets here.

Wednesday (1/30)

Celebrate getting through hump day with happy hour: Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar in Harwood District hosts live jazz every Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m.; Deep Ellum Art Co. has half price craft cocktails every Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.; and Las Almas Rotas is hosting a Tequila 101 class this Wednesday from 6 – 7 p.m. with Spirits Specialist Andy Arrington.

Arts Mission Oak Cliff has a Beginner Beyoncé Ballet class on Wednesday at 7 p.m. I tried the class last year and it was really fun and not too intense of a workout! It’s $15 to drop-in.

What makes Girl Scout Cookie season even sweeter? When the dessert is perfectly matched with local craft beers. LUCK at Trinity Groves has its 5th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Flight available now through February 2. The four-course cookie and beer tasting is $12 and can be reserved ahead of time.