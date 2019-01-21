Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Jan. 21 – Jan. 23

Monday (1/21)

Today is your last chance to see Jurassic Quest at the Fair Park Coliseum. The family-friendly exhibit features dozens of moving, life-sized dinosaurs, fossils, fossil digs, and dinosaur-themed rides. Tickets are $22.

Need to learn some new moves? The Ruby Room kicks off a week of free dance classes today with an adult hip-hop class at 6:30 p.m. The rest of the week brings contemporary dance, burlesque, and tap dance. Sign up here.

If you missed the Amazing Acro-Cats at the Texas Theatre last Thursday, you have another chance to see the feline stars in action at the Mesquite Arts Center tonight and tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $21.

Tuesday (1/22)

Common Desk is opening a co-working space at Factory Six03, a newly restored historic building in Dallas’ West End, and it’s free this week in celebration of the new digs. Ditch your usual coffee shop and enjoy the perks of Common Desk Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here’s more info.

Photographer Dirk Braeckman will appear at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to talk about the museum’s current exhibit, FOCUS: Dirk Braeckman, with curator Alison Hearst. The event is 7 – 8 p.m.

Hilarious, nine-time Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon is at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth this week as part of “Broadway at the Bass.” Tickets start at $44 for weekday performances. The play will also be coming to Dallas proper next week via Dallas Summer Musicals.

Wednesday (1/23)

The Denton Black Film Festival kicks off on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, bringing dozens of films from across the globe, poetry readings, comedy shows, and live entertainment. Festivities begin with a free, public opening reception at UNT on the Square at 6:30 p.m.

Cirque de Soleil’s Amaluna show opens at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie. I’ll be checking it out Thursday, so stay tuned for a review on Friday.

Another Wednesday means another edition of Lotería Live at the Taproom! Four Corner Brewing Co.’s weekly party brings prizes, beer, and more. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.