Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Jan. 14 – Jan. 16

Monday (1/14)

Dallas Film Society and Cinépolis Victory Park are hosting Monday at the Movies tonight with a free screening of Moulin Rouge. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 6 p.m.

If you’re a hardcore member of #BachelorNation, head to Steam Theory Brewing Company tonight at 7 p.m. to watch the onscreen drama unfold at host Chris Harrison’s new brewpub.

Tuesday (1/15)

Popular local fitness studio GRIT by Brit is celebrating four years of business with a full day of free classes at all three locations. Click here to reserve your spot.

Get in touch with your creative side at Checkered Past Winery’s Paint Nite. It’s a about a two-hour event starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40, but you can use the code DFW40 for a big discount.

Already in touch with your creative side? Join artists Riley Holloway, Laura J. Lawson, Hatziel Flores, Melissa Turner Drumm, and Jeremy Biggers for a panel discussion titled “Finding your comfort zone as an artist” at Cedars Union. The free event is 6 – 8 p.m.

Wednesday (1/16)

Celestial Beerworks, a new brewery in town, is hosting the first speaker event of its Nerd Night Educational Series. Wednesday’s discussion, Evolution of Technology, features Sean Van Ausdall, lawyer, aerospace engineer and former NASA employee. The talk is free to attend and starts at 6:30 p.m.

Dallas blogger Courtney Kerr is hosting a New Year, New You panel event at Rebecca Taylor NorthPark Center Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., along with Alex Snodgrass of The Defined Dish and Lisa Pinero, founder of Glotrition. Light bites and sips will be served. The event is RSVP only and space is limited.

Beyoncé Ballet is back by popular demand at Arts Mission Oak Cliff. The beginner level class blends classic barre and hip-hop moves for a fun, not-too-intense workout. It’s $15 for drop-in classes, or $50 for the month.