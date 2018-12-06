Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Dec. 6 – Dec. 9

Thursday (12/06)

A crop of local talent is putting on a show at Independent Bar & Kitchen’s Regal Room tonight. Singer-songwriter Brody Price and his band headline the concert with support from young Americana musician Frankie Leonie and Ian Salazar of Acid Carousel. Tickets are $10.

Celebrate the dawn of winter with Teatro Dallas’ Noche Cosmica tonight at The Wild Detectives. There will be staged readings of indigenous poetry, ceremonial dance, music, and herbaceous cocktails honoring the famous Mexican healer Maria Sabina. The event is free and begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Champions of Magic have arrived in Dallas from London and they’re ready to stun. The five internet-famous magicians will present crazy original illusions featuring supercars, levitation, and Houdini’s water torture cell. They’ll be at the Music Hall at Fair Park all weekend.

Friday (12/07)

Supporting the fight against human trafficking is always in style: Annual Dallas-based fundraiser runway show Fashioned for Freedom supports My Refuge House, a safe haven for girls rescued from sex trafficking in the Philippines. The presentation on Friday at Hall of State includes fashions from local and international designers, drinks, and dessert. Find tickets here.

The Dallas Stars play the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center. Remember to wear Victory Green.

Singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham is playing a solo acoustic set at The Kessler on Friday, where he’ll also be sharing some of the stories behind the songs. The Kessler is totally sold out of tickets, but there are some floating around on resale sites.

Saturday (12/08)

AD EX, a.k.a. the Architecture and Design Exchange, hosts its (free!) grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at 325 N. St. Paul Street. The center offers art exhibitions, walking tours, and so much more. Read about it here.

Get in the Christmas spirit with some festive shopping. The White Rock Holiday Market presented by Good Local Markets will prepare you for holiday feasts with local meat, eggs, produce and baked goods, plus artisan crafts and more. It’s happening 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 9150 Garland Road.

Meanwhile, Little D Markets and Shakespeare Dallas are hosting the Winter Faire & Market, an olde English style affair, at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. There will be local artisans, live holiday music, Elizabethan entertainment and games.

The Dallas Millennial Club hosts its third annual Dallas Millennial Gala on Saturday at the Omni Dallas. The black-tie affair will have dinner, dancing, photobooths, casino games, giveaways, and more. Tickets start at $130 (open bar included), and benefit the club’s nonprofit organization supporting local students.

Sunday (12/09)

The annual BMW Dallas Marathon weekend wraps up with a marathon, half marathon, and ultra marathon through Downtown Dallas on Sunday. If you’re not already training, you might want to try the 10K, 5K, or 2-mile walk on Saturday instead.

Santa Paws is coming to town! And he’s gonna find out if your pup is naughty or nice when he takes a photo with them at Mutts Canine Cantina on Sunday. Get your pooch pictures, plus warm winter cocktails, at the Uptown spot from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. It’s free for Mutts Dog Park members and $12 otherwise.