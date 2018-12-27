Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Dec. 27 – Dec. 30

Thursday (12/27)

The Center for Creative Connections (C3) at the Dallas Museum of Art hosts artist, curator, and native Texan Lauren Cross at the closing reception of her exhibition Assembly, an interactive piece which invites viewers to contribute small drawings to a larger “quilt” of memories. The event goes 6 – 9 p.m. and is free.

Sandaga 813, a dark little lounge off Fair Park, hosts Soul Jazz Thursdays every week from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tonight, saxophonist Dee Lucas will give a free performance.

Sons of Hermann Hall has a 25-year tradition of having Electric Campfire Jam sessions every Thursday. Despite the name, t’s all acoustic – except the plug-in fire.

Friday (12/28)

Out of the office today? Lean into this zen new lifestyle at the Crow Museum of Asian Art’s free Slow Vinyasa Flow Yoga class. The one-hour session starts at noon. No registration required, but donations are encouraged.

Lights All Night, Dallas’ giant end-of-the-year EDM festival, begins on Friday with headlining sets from Diplo, Kaskade, Rezz, and others. This year, the festival is getting an “immersive pop-up experience” twist with the addition of a Sweet Tooth Hotel lounge, and a 50-person free play zone created by DreamHack (the world’s largest esports festival).

Singer-songwriter Washed Out pretty much embodies the chillwave genre. His 2017 album Mister Mellow and its accompanying visuals sound and look like what you’d expect. He’ll be playing with musical artists MACK and Luna Luna at Canton Hall on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Saturday (12/29)

The Statler Ballroom is hosting the Old 97’s Holiday Hoopla concert featuring the Dallas-based quartet, DIY punk rock magician Caseymagic, and a solo acoustic set by Rhett Miller. Tickets to the shindig are $26.50.

Austin-born psych rock band The Black Angels are performing at Trees Dallas with another Austin psych rock band, Holy Wave, and Denton-based psych/pop/garage rockers Pearl Earl. Tickets start at $22.

Saturday is the second and last day of the aforementioned EDM festival Lights All Night. Artists including Tiësto, Excision, Gucci Mane, and Ekali will shut it down.

R&B singer Lyfe Jennings is performing at the House of Blues with support from local alt hip-hop group Cure for Paranoia. Tickets start at $25.

Sunday (12/30)

Miami-based rap duo City Girls, the ladies responsible for the best part of Drake’s “In My Feelings,” are performing at Gas Monkey Live as support for Memphis rapper Key Glock. Tickets start at $50.

December 30 is the last day to indulge in Holiday Tea in the French Room at the Adolphus. The three-course menu is $59 per person and includes tea sandwiches, scones, and pastries. Call 214-651-3615 for reservations.

The Toadies play Billy Bob’s Texas at 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., and live music from supporting acts starts at 8 p.m. General admission is $16.