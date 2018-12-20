Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Dec. 20 – Dec. 23

Thursday (12/20)

Learn how to whip up two unique holiday libations at The Adolphus’ “Deck the City Halls” cocktail class tonight at 6:30. A champagne welcome and light bites will also be provided. Tickets are $40; valet is complimentary.

Deep Ellum is no winter wonderland, but it’s not a bad place to get elfed up. (I’m sorry and I promise to make better jokes next year.) The fifth annual Deep Ellum Wine Walk: Holiday Soiree is at 6 p.m. Admission to the neighborhood-wide event is a $10 wine glass designed by Kettle Art’s Judith Lea Perkins.

DJ Sober and 88 Killa’s ongoing party series Big Bang! is at Double Wide on Thursday with funky special guest Lil Kool. Tickets are $10.

Friday (12/21)

December 21 brings the shortest day of the year. Make the most of it by rising early and going to the Perot Museum’s Winter Solstice Sunrise Celebration. At 6 a.m., you can choose between yoga with the dinos or soundscaping in the Gems and Minerals Hall. Afterward (7 a.m.), there will be a sunrise dance party in the lobby with music by DJ Sober.

This Friday is customer appreciation night at Independent Bar & Kitchen, which means free bites, drink specials, photos with Santa, and a live jazz trio. The event runs 7 – 10 p.m.

Playboi Carti plays South Side Ballroom on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $87. The rapper is also making an appearance at Theory Nightclub Uptown afterward, and that’s free. I saw Drake there once and it was a kind of memorable experience.

Head to The Star in Frisco for the Dallas Cowboys Christmas Spectacular on Friday and Saturday night at 6 p.m. The free show features Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, and Santa.

Saturday (12/22)

Dallas-based beauty app Cherry is offering free manicures to shoppers at the Rebecca Taylor store in NorthPark Center from 1 – 4 p.m.

There’s a Downtown Stocking Stroll on Saturday, which is essentially Christmas trick-or-treating, but there’s free booze for the adults. The stroll takes place from 3:30 – 7 p.m., starting at Unbranded at 1508 Commerce Street. Bundle up and don’t forget to bring your own stocking!

Baking Christmas cookies with little ones is fun… but decorating them is the best part. Skip the cooking and clean-up and go to Commissary’s Kids Cookie Class. Executive Pastry Chef Ruben Toraño will lead a giant cookie demonstration and share some simple techniques. Every child will be provided with hot cocoa, a cookie and the trimmings, plus a take-home decorating kit with a dozen holiday cookies. Tickets are $19.50.

Arts Mission Oak Cliff hosts its annual Holiday Singalong Spectacular on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The event is donation-based and BYOB.

Sunday (12/23)

V12 Yoga has a special Full Moon Holiday Flow on Sunday evening with teacher Stephanie Wallace. The session begins with a 60-minute vinyasa flow, followed by a half-hour meditation. The studio has a nice skyline view, so it’s a good spot to unwind. Reserve your spot here.

Bust out your ugly Christmas sweaters and holiday onesies for a party at The Round-Up Saloon on Sunday from 4 p.m. to close. There will be contests at 7 and 11 p.m. No tickets necessary.

Finally, use Christmas Eve Eve to knock out a few more items on our 101 Things To Do For Christmas in Dallas list.