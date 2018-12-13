Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Dec. 13 – Dec. 15

Thursday (12/13)

Tonight brings the third edition of The Salon, a monthly gathering and art talk in The French Room Salon curated by artist Lucia Simek and featuring artists included in the hotel’s collection. This month, “French Kissing” will shine a spotlight on wonderful, Dallas-based artist Keer Tanchak, whose whimsical piece “Ready to Kick Ass” is one of the Salon’s most popular. The event starts at 7 p.m. and is free, but seating is limited. Reserve a spot here. And yes, there will be snacks.

The Trinity River Audubon Center is hosting a Night Hike Owl Prowl this evening – if it’s not rained out, that is. You’ll get a nice walk in, learn some stuff about nocturnal animals, and end the night with s’mores by the fire. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door (members get 10 percent off).

If it does turn out to be a stormy night (there’s a 50 percent chance of rain), you might be better off cozying up for a holiday movie at Majestic Theatre. There’s a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 8 p.m.

Rockstar Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave) plays from his new collaborative album The Atlas Underground – which features Gary Clark Jr., Big Boi, Bassnectar, and Marcus Mumford – tonight at Granada Theater. The show starts at 8:30. Tickets are $50.

Friday (12/14)

This weekend is your last chance to catch the DSO’s Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops concert. The Friday show is at 7 p.m., plus there are matinee and evening shows on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start around $30.

Electric Feels is an immersive dance party from LA featuring your favorite indie rock and indie dance songs (think MGMT, Phoenix, The Killers, Empire of the Sun, etc.). It’s taking over 2513 Deep Ellum (formerly The Door) on Friday night. There are a limited number of free tickets available, and admission is $10 after those run out.

Popular EDM DJ KSHMR (sorry for all the acronyms) will be at Stereo Live Dallas on Friday. I honestly don’t know who he is, but he has 1 million followers on Instagram, so I’m guessing other people do. Tickets are $25.

Saturday (12/15)

Drink your way through Deep Ellum at the Santa Pub Crawl hosted by Tomorrow’s Leaders. The night will start with a complimentary beer at Deep Ellum Brewing Company before a journey through seven bars in the neighborhood. Tickets are $40 and include a drink at each bar. All the money raised is going towards the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Witness the strange and mesmerizing art of dressage at Black Star Sport Horses’ last schooling show of the year on Saturday. Santa will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for photo ops. The event is free for spectators.

Local bands Pearl Earl and Starfruit are playing a show with Austin-based band Annabelle Chairlegs and New Orleans-based Midriff at Three Links on Saturday at 9 p.m. Tickets are $8.

Sunday (12/16)

FW Blackhouse has its Christmas Party on Sunday, with brunch provided by Tacoheads and drinks by Pop Up Bar’s Pamela Moncrief. Bring unwrapped toys and games to donate to SafeHaven of Tarrant County. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Deep Ellum Art Company is supporting The Wholeness Connecting Center in Grand Prairie with Flower Fest, a music benefit featuring Alex The Great, LO, Hanna, and others. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $15.

The Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings in a game they should win at American Airlines Center at 6 p.m. Tickets are available starting at $12.

Catch the Texas Ballet Theater’s Nutcracker at Bass Performance Hall on Sunday at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Purchase tickets here.