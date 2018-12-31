Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Dec. 31 – Jan. 2

Monday (12/31)

Get the last shreds of holiday cheer out of your system at one of these things, then kiss 2018 goodbye at one of the city’s best NYE parties. There are options to suit every mood, wardrobe, and budget. Feeling fancy? The Stoneleigh and One Sette are each having roaring ‘20s parties. Feeling funky? DJ Sober is at the Belmont. Feeling hungry? Cidercade’s party has a barbecue buffet from Slow Bone. It’s all on the list.

New Year’s Eve plans but no babysitter? Leave the kids at Zoo Year’s Eve, an overnight safari at the Dallas Zoo. They’ll be entertained, educated, and fed dinner, snacks, and breakfast. It’s $95 per child.

Comedian Gary Owen (Think Like a Man, Think Like a Man Too) is performing at The Theatre at Grand Prairie at 9 p.m. Find tickets here.

The Dallas Stars are ending the year with a home game against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Tuesday (01/01)

Vogel Alcove is hosting a free, family-friendly festival at Fair Park called Day 1 Dallas. There will be food, games, live music, magic shows, rock climbing, face painting, and more. It starts at 3 p.m. and culminates with a fireworks show at 7 p.m. The activities are free, you’ll just pay for food and $10 parking.

Cedar Hill State Park and Ray Roberts Lake State Park are each having a First Day Hike to celebrate the new year. Both hikes are free with admission to the park, and both are pretty easy.

Wednesday (01/02)

Head to Round-up Saloon for the monthly Cedar Springs Wine Walk. The purchase of a $10 wine glass will get you free wine from participating Cedar Springs vendors from 6 – 9 p.m.

Deep Ellum Art Company has half-price craft cocktails every Wednesday! Bar opens at 4 p.m.