Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Dec. 17 – Dec. 19

Monday (12/17)

One of the city’s newest theater companies, the female-focused Lily & Joan Theatre Company celebrates its inaugural season tonight with The Secret Garden Gala, held at House of Dirt in the Bishop Arts District. There will be live entertainment, local bites and cocktails, a silent auction, and, obviously, a secret garden theme. Tickets are $25.

Saint Rocco’s in Trinity Groves is hosting a holiday paint party tonight. The artist-led class is $40 and includes a take-home canvas.

Tuesday (12/18)

The Adolphus is holding a free screening of Home Alone in its 19th floor ballroom tomorrow at 8 p.m. There will be an array of free snacks like popcorn and candy, plus seasonal libations available for purchase. Check out the hotel’s posh Christmas decor while you’re there.

Beloved musical Chicago opens at the AT&T Performing Arts Center on Tuesday night; The venue also has productions of A Christmas Carol and Fetch Clay, Make Man showing throughout the week.

Cafe Momentum’s monthly series, Celebrating the Farms Pop-in Pop-up dinners, continues with special guest Chef Graham Dodds and Pastry Chef Jill Bates, who will highlight the produce of local farms in a multi-course, family-style meal. Tickets are $75.

Wednesday (12/19)

Mezcal bar Las Almas Rotas has its second annual X-Mess spectacular on Wednesday with food and drink specials and a white elephant gift exchange at 8:30 (bring a $20 gift to participate).

The interfaith council at Thanks-Giving Square is bringing together a diverse group of Dallasites for the 2018 Winter Festival of Faiths, a multicultural holiday celebration with traditional music, dancing, ethnic foods, and more. The event is free in Downtown Dallas on Wednesday.

The Phantom of the Opera opens at Dallas Summer Musicals on Wednesday. The romantic drama will be showing there until early January.

Wednesdays present an excellent drink deal at Deep Ellum Art Company – all the bar’s craft cocktails are half-off. This week, the Nolatet Trio will be there along with percussionist Mike Dillon.