Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: November 1 – November 3

Thursday (11/1)

Get an inside look at this year’s Aurora at the Nasher Sculpture Center, where three of the festival’s curators, and participating artists Alicia Eggert and Simon Mullan will discuss Future Worlds: Perspectives and Insights into Aurora 2018 from 6 – 7 p.m. RSVP here. And look at our preview here.

Aurora continues its ‘Expanded’ programming with Tramaine Townsend’s surreal video piece, Suspense, at Arts Mission Oak Cliff from 7:30 – 10 p.m. All Aurora events are free.

Jamaican-born musician Masego built a cult following on Bandcamp, forging his own genre of “Trap House Jazz” before he even released his debut album, Lady Lady in September. He’ll perform tonight at Trees with r&B duo VanJess. Find tickets here.

Friday (11/2)

See the Ladies of LCD Soundsystem at It’ll Do Club on Friday night. The DJ tour featuring Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom is a celebration of their work as solo artists. It also benefits RAIIN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network). Buy tickets here.

Las Almas Rotas is celebrating Día de los Muertos with Ilegal Mezcal and Espolón Tequila on Friday. Head out to the Fair Park-adjacent bar for live music by Los Nahuatlatos and Devil Tracks, food from Vaqueros Texas BBQ (earlier in the night) and Revolver Taco Louge (later), sweets from CocoAndré Chocolatier, face painting, and more. True to tradition, the bar will set up an ofrenda to honor departed loved ones, so bring a token if you wish. This event runs from 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. and is free.

Back That Azz Up to The Theatre at Grand Prairie to see the Legends of Hip Hop tour featuring Juvenile, Scarface, Too Short, DJ Quik, Bun B, and 8 Ball & MJG. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $52.

Saturday (11/3)

The second annual Dallas Bike Ride will transform Dallas into the cycling-friendly city it’s only dreamt of becoming – for a few hours, anyway. From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, a 20-mile route around Downtown Dallas will be blocked off from cars and turned into a worry-free bike path. Pedal past the city’s landmarks and end your ride at the Finish Festival, where there will be food, live entertainment, and fun activities. Find details here.

Flea Style, local curator of all things handmade, vintage, and truly unique, has its Fall Show this weekend at Market Hall. More than 150 vendors will fill the 80,000-square-foot space with goodies. Admission is $5, or free for children 12 and under.

Aurora culminates on Saturday at and around City Hall in Downtown Dallas. The festival’s main event will include the debut of 16 immersive, site-specific artworks. There will also be food trucks and the like. This biennial event is free and not to be missed. Read more about this year’s Aurora here.

Sunday (11/4)

The 6th annual Chefs For Farmers is this Sunday at Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park from 2 – 6 p.m. The popular food and wine festival pairs together local farmers with talented chefs to create seasonal, locally-sourced menus. Dozens of wineries, breweries, and distilleries add to the fun. Dean Fearing and his band will perform, as well as DJ Yuna. Tickets start at $99.

Oak Cliff Lively Fest, a free Roots-Reggae festival, comes to Lake Cliff Park on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. There will be live music, food, vendors, an art walk, drum circles, kids activities, and more. Find more info here.