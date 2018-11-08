Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Nov. 8 – Nov. 11

Thursday (11/08)

Fort Worth’s 12th Annual Lone Star Film Festival returned to Sundance Square yesterday and will run through the weekend. This year’s festival brings 111 films representing 21 countries, from feature films to documentaries to short films. Check out the full lineup here.

Dr. Efraim Zuroff will give a lecture titled “My Life as a Nazi Hunter” tonight at the Dallas Holocaust Museum as part of its Upstander Speaker Series. Zuroff has spent the last 37 years enabling the prosecution of Nazi war criminals. Buy tickets here.

Old school rapper Busta Rhymes is giving a free show tonight at 7 p.m. at Trees in Deep Ellum. The event is 18 and up, and admission is first-come, first-served.

Friday (11/09)

Soulful singer Larry g(EE) celebrates the release of his latest EP, Love Things, on Friday at Scout at The Statler. He’ll perform his new music, along with entertainment by Ronnie Heart and Blake Ward. The party is free and starts at 9 p.m. Read Tyler Hicks’ profile on g(EE) here.

Another local artist, indie singer LO, is having an EP release party for her debut, self-titled album on Friday night. The free event at WAAS Gallery will include performances by LO, HANNA, and Van Gammon. RSVP to reserve your spot.

The Continental Gin Building has housed artist studios for more than 30 of its 130 years. Now, as the Dallas Landmark prepares to undergo an extensive renovation, it’s hosting two last studio nights. Explore the historic building and see the work of more than 40 artists on Friday, 6 – 10 p.m., and Saturday, 2 – 8 p.m.

Saturday (11/10)

The Korean Society of Dallas presents the Annual Korean Festival of Dallas this Saturday at the Carrollton Asian Town Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The free event offers Korean art, food, and entertainment, including cultural and K-Pop performances.

Get some holiday shopping done early at the Etsy Dallas Jingle Bash this weekend, a marketplace of local handmade apparel, bags, jewelry, home décor, and more. It’s taking over the Fashion Industry Gallery on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Buy some local art and enjoy live music by Sealion, Van Darien, and Sons of Stan at Art Con 14 this Saturday night. Tickets are $10.

Painter Riley Holloway has a show opening this Saturday night at the South Dallas Cultural Center. The exhibition, Of Our Past, pairs Holloway’s modern style with iconic artworks throughout history. The event is free.

Sunday (11/11)

Dallas chefs face each other in an all-star barbecue battle at Meat Fight on Sunday. The foodie event costs $95 and benefits the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard celebrates two years of business on Sunday from 1 – 7 p.m. The anniversary party will have live music by bands and DJs including The Freeloaders, and Black Joe Lewis. There will also be free T-shirts for the first 300 people.