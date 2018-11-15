Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Nov. 15 – Nov. 18

Thursday (11/15)

New York-based photographer Rachel Cobb will be at Interabang Books tonight at 7 p.m. signing copies of her new book, Mistral: The Legendary Wind of Provence. The photo series captures a powerful invisible force as it shapes life in the Provence region of France.

The Adolphus is hosting the second installment of The Salon, a sophisticated monthly gathering featuring local artists and taking place in the art-centric French Room Salon. The series, curated by Lucia Simek, continues tonight with “Free Parking.” Artists Travis LaMothe and Francisco Moreno, both of whom are represented in the Salon’s art collection, will talk about their mutual fascination with cars.

Houston-born Travis Scott brings his much-anticipated Astroworld tour to Dallas’ American Airlines Center tonight. There are a few tickets left. Don’t leave the stadium without scooping some of that sweet merch.

Friday (11/16)

The Dallas Arts District is going to be party central on Friday night. Late Nights at the DMA will have ‘30s and ‘40s-inspired live music, family story time, and art tours, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The Crow Museum of Asian Art is hosting After Dark: Kites at Night to celebrate the Jacob Hashimoto exhibition. There will be printmaking, Japanese kite making, demonstrations, and more from 6 p.m. to midnight. Across the street, the Nasher Sculpture Center holds ‘til Midnight at the Nasher with music by Chulita Vinyl Club and a screening of Hidden Figures. Admission to the DMA is $10 ($5 for students, and free for members), and admission to the Crow Museum and the Nasher is free.

Willie Nelson is playing at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth Friday and Saturday night. There’s a handful of tickets left. Live music starts at 8 p.m. and Willie goes on at 10:30 p.m.

Local indie pop artist Xuan is celebrating the release of her debut album on Friday night at Palo Santo Galactic HQ. She’ll be playing songs from Have Some Fun, and special guest LO will also give a performance.

Saturday (11/17)

The Fort Worth Opera presents a new, 60-minute production of classic fairytale Hansel and Gretel at the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The 16th Annual Cedars Open Studio is Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Residents of the vibrant neighborhood invite you into their homes and studios to experience their work and creative process. Nearby galleries like Ro2 Art and Janette Kennedy Gallery will also be open.

It’s Decksgiving, also known as the Thanksgiving Edition of Klyde Warren Park’s popular free concert series, Decks in the Park. From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be music from DJs including Blake SuperVision, DJ Tums, JT Donaldson, plus food trucks and a live mural by Jerod “Dtox” Davies. Izkina in Deep Ellum is hosting the official Decksgiving after party.

Sunday (11/18)

Granada Theater is hosting a Stuffed: A Friendsgiving Festival with holiday-themed dishes, craft beer, wine, and live music. Tickets are $21 and include unlimited samples.

Three Links in Deep Ellum is hosting a neighborhood garage sale on Sunday at 1 p.m. Sell some junk, buy some junk, and enjoy Easy Slider’s full menu at the bar until 8 p.m.

The Moscow Ballet is performing the Great Russian Nutcracker at SMU McFarlin Auditorium this weekend. The last show is at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

As long as you’re in the holiday spirit, head over to the Dallas Arboretum to check out this year’s insane 12 Days of Christmas exhibit. You can still celebrate autumn at the Pumpkin Village, on display through November 21.