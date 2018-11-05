Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Nov. 5 – Nov. 7

Monday (11/5)

The Dallas Cowboys play the Tennessee Titans tonight at 7:15 p.m. Head to Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ to watch the game and take advantage of the restaurant’s Monday night all-you-can-eat barbecue special for $25. If you’re up north, the weekly Monday Night Football pizza special at Zoli’s includes brisket and queso.

The Door is getting emo tonight with a concert featuring Underoath, Crown The Empire, Terminal, The Plot in You, and ‘68. Tickets are $25.

Tuesday (11/6)

Election Day is here! If you missed early voting, the most important thing to do this week is getting out to the polls on Tuesday. Find your polling place here.

The Crow Museum begins a Reductive Woodblock Printing Class on Tuesday; the course includes additional sessions on November 13, 20, and December 4. Inspired by Jacob Hashimoto’s Clouds and Chaos, the class will teach students the traditional art form of woodblock printing. Registration is $280 ($238 for friends of the Crow Collection) and includes supplies, tools, and complimentary beer and wine.

Learn the colorful history of Dallas’ grooviest hotel at the Dallas Historical Society’s Pour Yourself into History happy hour at the Belmont. The Dallas Historical Society will give a free presentation on the hotel’s heritage at 6:30. Reserve your spot here.

For its second concert of the season, the Dallas Chamber Symphony is going on a musical journey through Europe, starting with Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances, moving to Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 2, and concluding with Tchaikovsky’s romantic Souvenir de Florence. The concert starts at 8 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall and tickets start at $15.

Wednesday (11/7)

Twenty One Pilots, pop music’s last standing alt group, brings The Bandito Tour to American Airlines Center on Wednesday night. Awolnation (the band best known for yelling “SAIL”) and Austin-born singer Max Frost will provide support. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $60.

If you’re a local creative looking to meet fellow makers, check out the Decent Collective x DTX Street: Collabs Wanted meetup on Wednesday night at Four Corners Brewing Co. Bring business cards and ideas for projects. The event is free to attend and food and drink will be available for purchase.

Aussie rockers Wolfmother are performing at Granada Theater on Wednesday to support their latest album, Victorious. Denver-based band Love Gang will open the show, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30.