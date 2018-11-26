Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Nov. 26 – Nov. 28

Monday (11/26)

Uchiba, the restaurant formerly known as Top Knot, continues its popular monthly series, Uncommon Ramen tonight with visiting chef Omar Flores of Whistlebritches. Flores will collaborate with Uchiba’s chef de cuisine Alex Astranti to create a unique bowl of noodles. Dinner is first come, first serve, but reservations are recommended.

It’s Open Mic Night at Deep Ellum Art Co. Stop by the art gallery and bar to perform, or just watch local artists do their thing. Featured act Great Heart will kick off the showcase at 7:15 p.m. and the stage will open up at 8 p.m.

Tuesday (11/27)

The Dallas Museum of Art hosts a special edition of Arts & Letters Live! on Tuesday with Mark Lamster, architectural critic of The Dallas Morning News, and author of the new Philip Johnson biography, The Man in the Glass House. The discussion (7:30 p.m.) will be moderated by art historian and critic Rick Brettell. Ahead of the talk, the DMA will lead an architectural tour through Johnson’s Thanks-Giving Square at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required. You should also be required to read Peter Simek’s feature on Lamster’s book, which ran in our November issue.

Nine Inch Nails bring their Cold and Black and Infinite Tour to Irving’s Toyota Music Factory on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with supporting act The Jesus and Mary Chain. Tickets start at $99.

Jazzy bassist and singer Esperanza Spalding will perform from her upcoming album 12 Little Spells, which she’s said represents her transition “away from a ‘musician’ kind of identity.” The show is Tuesday at 8 p.m. at House of Blues, and tickets are $25.

106.1 KISS FM’s annual Jingle Ball will spread holiday cheer in Dallas with a concert featuring Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, NF, and more. Tickets start at $31.

Wednesday (11/28)

In the mood for another Christmas show? Dallas Theater Center presents A Christmas Carol at Wyly Theatre; Dallas Summer Musicals has Elf the Musical at the Music Hall at Fair Park; and the Majestic Theatre is hosting Christmas with Michael W. Smith and Melinda Doolittle. Find more Christmas things to do right here with our guide.

R&B rising star Queen Naija created the breakup anthem of the year with her breakout hit, “Medicine.” The 23-year-old singer, who’s working on her debut EP, performs at Granada Theater on Wednesday. Tickets have sold out on the Granada’s website, but there are still some available through Stubhub and the like.

Manchester Orchestra, which is actually an American rock band, plays at The Bomb Factory with fellow indie rockers The Front Bottoms and Brother Bird. General admission is $30.