Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Nov. 12-14

Monday (11/12)

LaVar Burton, actor, author, and host of the beloved PBS series Reading Rainbow, makes an appearance at the Majestic Theatre tonight at 8 p.m. Let his smooth narration and interesting soundscapes take you on a storytelling journey as he reads from Neil Gaiman, Haruki Murakami, Octavia Butler, Ray Bradbury and more. The material is best suited for those 13 and up. Find tickets here.

If you feel the need to turn your Monday into a fun day, check out bar/art gallery/experience Eye Scream Wasted (read our review here).

Tuesday (11/13)

Indie pop band Of Montreal – which, despite its name, is from Athens, Georgia – plays at Trees in Deep Ellum on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Supporting act Reptaliens, a sci-fi inspired husband and wife duo, will open the show. Tickets start at $17.

Artists Laurie Simmons and Carroll Dunham will be speaking at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in conjunction with Simmons’ solo exhibition, Big Camera Little Camera, which is now on view. The married couple and frequent collaborators will discuss their creative processes and being an artist in the 21st century. The talk starts at 7 p.m.

Podcast series Radio Cherry Bombe is traveling across the country to talk about “The Future of Food.” The Bombe squad stops at the Adolphus Hotel on Tuesday with special guests Janice Provost, Anastacia Quinones, Sam Cade, and more. Find tickets and other info here.

Wednesday (11/14)

We may be biased, but our favorite happening in town this hump day is D’s Young Professional Event: Networking 101. It’s going down 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 3015 At Trinity Groves. You’ll learn tips and tricks for navigating the world of networking, meet some new people, and enjoy tasty refreshments. Tickets are available here.

Get down with LA-based “daytime disco” group Poolside, plus Sarah Jaffe and LE YOUTH at The Rustic on Wednesday night. The concert is totally free with RSVP!

Chi Omega Christmas Market is a Dallas tradition, and one of the biggest ways to shop small this holiday season. The doors open at Centennial Hall at Fair Park for a Preview Party on Wednesday night, and the market is open daily this Thursday through Saturday. Read more here.