Things To Do in Dallas This Thanksgiving Weekend: Nov. 23 – Nov. 25

Friday (11/23)

Smooth hip-hop duo OSHUN performs at Ruins in Deep Ellum on Friday night, along with local pop mystic Francine Thirteen. The show starts at 9 p.m. and is 21 and up. Tickets are $15.

Addison flips the switch on its famous Vitruvian Lights display on Friday night. See the holiday wonderland shine at the Lighting Ceremony, complete with a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, free photos with Santa, food trucks, a Metrocrest Services donation drive, and an elf balloon artist. (Is this an elf who makes balloon art, or an artist who makes elf balloons? You’ll have to go to find out.) Festivities start at 6 p.m. at Vitruvian Park.

Dance away from the stress of Black Friday at the NYLO Dallas Southside’s Rooftop Salsa Dancing event on Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday (11/24)

Celebrate Small Business Saturday at the Oak Cliff Handmade Holiday Market this weekend. CocoAndre Chocolatier will host the event featuring local artists and makers. Most of the vendors fall into the jewelry, art, and treats categories. There will also be a meeting of the Semillitas Book Club, and a Holiday Arts Workshop with letter writing to Santa and ornament-making. It all goes down Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at CocoAndre Chocolatier.

The W Dallas is holding its 6th Annual Coats & Cocktails event benefiting the local emergency shelter Austin Street Center. Get gussied up in your best cocktail attire and head to Altitude (formerly Ghost Bar) on the 33rd floor of the hotel for champagne, hor d’oeuvres, music, dancing, and photo ops. Tickets start at $30 and include one glass of champagne. All new or gently used coat donations are welcome, but children’s coats are especially needed.

See two powerhouse singers live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Saturday; Grammy Award winner Ashanti is coming to Dallas along with Keri Hilson. Find details here.

Sunday (11/25)

A cappella sensation Pentatonix is bringing its Christmas Is Here! tour to The Theatre at Grand Prairie on Sunday. The group, which formed in Arlington, will perform from its certified double platinum holiday album, That’s Christmas To Me. Tickets start at $50.

The Harlem Globetrotters are up to their usual tricks at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $15.