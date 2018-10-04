Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend: Oct. 4 – Oct. 7

Thursday (10/4)

Paint the Dallas cityscape while taking in views from 470 feet in the air at the Reunion Tower Skyline Paint Party. The group sesh will take place at the tower’s Ge-O Deck, which offers 360-degree views of the skyline. Tickets are $50 per person and include art supplies.

Join the Dallas division of Young Texans Against Cancer at its most fun event of the year. BubblyQ brings bites, bubbles, and a silent auction to Fearing’s Restaurant at The Ritz on Thursday. Restaurants including Abacus, Al Biernat’s, The Charles, Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck, Sachet, and Nobu will provide the food. Douglas Adams and Girl Bot provide the entertainment.

Friday (10/5)

J Balvin, the Colombian singer behind hits like “Mi Gente” and Cardi B’s “I Like It,” comes to the Toyota Music Factory on Friday for his Vibras tour. Doors open at 8 p.m. Find tickets here.

Indie pop stars Phoenix perform at South Side Ballroom on Friday night, along with rock band The Voidz, which is fronted by The Strokes’ lead singer, Julian Casablancas. Tickets start at $40.

Did you know that there’s a free fortune teller in Klyde Warren Park every Friday night from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.? His name is Major Tom and you’ll find him on the promenade between Olive and Pearl, probably wearing a cool hat. He tells the present, not the future, so don’t get ahead of yourself. Click here to learn more.

Saturday (10/6)

Get ready for a night of unabashed girl power: Taylor Swift is coming to AT&T Stadium for her Reputation tour on Saturday, and she’s bringing Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX with her.

Saturday is the legendary Red River Showdown between bitter college football rivals UT and OU. Head to the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park to watch the game unfold – otherwise, you might want to stay home. Read our survival guide for Texas/OU weekend here.

Let’s break down the Plano Food and Wine Festival by the numbers: 100 wines, 15 restaurants, 60 artisans and boutiques, and four bands. It’ll be an eventful afternoon at The Shops at Willow Bend. Don’t miss out on the grape stomp competition, which will be happening throughout the day. Admission to the festival is free; buy wine and food tasting passes here.

Sunday (10/7)

The team behind Homegrown Fest has partnered with the Dallas County Democratic Party to throw the inaugural Buffalo Tree Festival, a family-friendly day of music and politics at Main Street Garden in Downtown Dallas. The all-day concert, which starts at noon and ends at 10 p.m., will feature appearances by Texas 2018 Democratic candidates. Musical acts like Spoon, The Polyphonic Spree, Sparta, Sarah Jaffe, and Bobby Sessions will be mixed in with speeches from Beto O’Rourke, Colin Allred, Lupe Valdez, and others. Tickets are available online for less than $15.

Start off your week with a wacky and fun workout. Happy Goat Yoga is having a class in the Dallas Farmers Market on Sunday afternoon. An instructor will lead a one-hour yoga class starting at 2 p.m., and there will be play time with the four legged cuties from 3 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 and proceeds benefit the Here’s Your Reminder Project.