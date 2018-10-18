Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Oct. 18 – Oct. 21

Thursday (10/18)

High & Tight is kicking up the sultry vintage vibes tonight for its anniversary party. The Dallas barber shop and speakeasy is celebrating three years of business with live music by Celestial Clockwork, a burlesque performance by Heels and Tassels, and all-night drink specials. Festivities start at 9 p.m. and go until close.

The Dallas Arboretum’s Cool Thursdays Concert Series continues this evening with a lively show from disco band Le Freak. The concert will take place indoors at Rosine Hall rather than in the gardens, but gnarly weather won’t stop the groove. Food will be available from Ruthie’s Rolling Cafe, Rick’s BBQ, So Cal Tacos, and Guava Tree. Tickets are available online.

DJ Sober’s Thursday night dance party, Big Bang, is popping up at Double Wide in Deep Ellum. He’ll be joined by Mel of The Outfit, TX and 88 Killa.

Friday (10/19)

The critically-acclaimed Stephen Petronio dance company will perform at AT&T Performing Arts Center this Friday and Saturday. Read Eve Hill-Agnus’ preview of the show here. Tickets are available online.

The Dallas Arts District Fall Block Party – usually an indoor-outdoor affair – is also subject to the aforementioned gnarliness, but don’t let that discourage you from attending. Three museums will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight, rain or shine. Here’s the rundown…

The recently renovated Crow Museum will celebrate its reopening with a scavenger hunt, art-making activities in the Pearl Arts Studio, and Chinese dragon dancers (they’ll perform at 8:30 p.m.). Admission is free. The Nasher Sculpture Center will have an installment of ‘til Midnight with musical performances by SRSQ and Exploded View (7 – 9 p.m.), a screening of Monster Squad (9:15 p.m.), Steel City Pops, cocktails, a photo booth, and more. Admission is free. The Dallas Museum of Art will have music by Latin Sound Scape, a performance featuring Ida Y Vuelta Flamenco, late night art talks, and activities in the C3 art studio. Admission is $10 for nonmembers, $5 for students, and free for members.

Saturday (10/20)

The Dallas/Fort Worth Water Lantern Festival is this Saturday – just in time for the gnarly weather to be replaced by partially cloudy skies and a high of 69 degrees. The event starts at 4 p.m. at Mark Holtz Lake at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Tickets are $25 (or $40 day of) and include admission, a floating water lantern, a marker, and a commemorative drawstring bag (priceless). Enjoy food trucks, live music, and decorate your lantern before it sails away into the night.

It’s the last weekend for the State Fair of Texas! The fair had to close early a couple days this week due to inclement (gnarly) weather, but it’s making up for it this weekend with extended hours. It’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and the Midway might be open even later if it’s busy.

Sunday (10/21)

There’s an entire Halloween party dedicated to pugs, and it’s happening this Sunday at Grapevine Convention Center! Pug-O-Ween promises a parade of pups in cute costumes, a kissing booth, a selfie station, prizes, and food vendors. Tickets are $4-10 and support DFW Pug Rescue.

The French Room is hosting Dallas’ first Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner on Sunday evening. A champagne reception will be held in The French Room Bar at 6 p.m., followed by an eight-course meal created by top chefs including Anthony Dispensa, Graham Dodds, Angela Hernandez, Bradley Odgen, and others. Tickets are $225 per person.