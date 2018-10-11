Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Oct. 11 – Oct. 14

Thursday (10/11)

Swing by The Adolphus on Thursday at 7 p.m. for an evening of cultural conversation. This week is the first installment of the swanky hotel’s new French Room Salon Series, curated by Lucia Simek. The inaugural salon will feature guest speakers Bruce and Julie Webb of Waxahachie’s renowned Webb Gallery. The duo will discuss their punk rock sensibilities and some fascinating Texas artists—many of whom have work on display in the salon. The event is free, but tickets are limited.

The DMA is having a spooky edition of Second Thursdays with a Twist for October. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus, the museum planned a bewitching night with Halloween crafts in C3 studio, a “witch trials” tour exploring female artists and subjects in the collection that were wrongfully accused, a screening of Hocus Pocus, Halloween trivia, and more. The event is from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and tickets are $5 (free for members).

Friday (10/12)

Do you love the ‘90s? Ready to dance your heart out to Ace of Base, Britney Spears, and En Vogue? DJ Blake Ward and Three Links in Deep Ellum are hosting a party to relive the best and worst music of the decade. Club 97 starts at 10 p.m., and it’s free for ladies until 11 p.m. Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door.

As notorious as Studio 54 is, there’s always remained an air of mystery around the the legendary nightclub. For the first time, the founders of the celebrity haven spill their story in director Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary, Studio 54. Texas Theatre is hosting the Dallas premiere of the film on Friday and Saturday night. The Saturday screening will be followed by a disco dance party in the saloon. Find details here.

Saturday (10/13)

If you’re into riding, are the parent of a pony-obsessed child, or are simply looking for an interesting way to spend your Saturday morning, head to Black Star Sport Horses to watch the annual Halloween Horse Show. Not only will the horses and riders be showing off impressive dressage skills, they’ll be doing so in coordinating costumes! The event starts at 9 a.m. and is free to attend.

What is your fanta-ta-sy? If it’s to see Ludacris live at the State Fair of Texas, you’re in luck. The rapper performs on the Chevrolet Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the concert is included with admission to the fair.

The second annual Hope Fest: Live from Harwood is this Saturday at Happiest Hour. The concert and fundraiser features acts including Josh Weathers Music, Michael Lee, Cas Haley, and others. This year, it’s supporting Connecting Points of Park Cities, Cornerstone Achievement Center, The Huckleberry Foundation, and Majesty Outdoors. The party starts at 4 p.m. and goes until midnight. Tickets start at $45.

Sunday (10/14)

Creative collective Decent is hosting Decent Market at Deep Ellum Arts Co. from 1 – 7 p.m. on Sunday. The event will include 85 (affordable) local vendors, live music, food from Bowls & Tacos and Bam’s Vegan, six photo backdrop installations by local artists and designers, and a full day of programming. Noted Dallas artists including Jeremy Biggers, Ariel Bender, Tim Hoang and others will lead panel discussions, walking tours through the neighborhood, and more. Find full details here.

Ramen Expo USA sends noods to Dallas Market Center on Sunday and Monday. This is a business-to-business event, but it’s open to the public for your tasting pleasure. Learn everything you ever wanted to know about the delectable noodle soup—and maybe get inspired to start a ramen joint yourself! Tickets are $60, which honestly seems a little steep. Maybe you should just go to one of these places.