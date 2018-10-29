Things To Do in Dallas this Week: Oct. 29 – Oct. 31

Monday (10/29)

Deep Vellum Books is hosting author Rita Bullwinkel in a discussion and reading of her first collection of stories titled Belly Up. Journalist and literary translator Emily Gogolak will moderate the conversation, which begins at 7 p.m.

British pop star Jessie J, known for hit song “Bang Bang” and recently dating Channing Tatum, performs at the House of Blues tonight for The R.O.S.E. Tour. Tickets start at $45 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tuesday (10/30)

Immersive public art event Aurora is this Saturday at City Hall, but its weeklong programming, Aurora Expanded begins on Tuesday. Jess Garland will perform “Resurrecting Gaia,” a musical performance and light-based art installation, at Kettle Art on Tuesday at 7 p.m. If you’re more film-inclined, you can opt for a screening of Jennifer Wester’s SoundSkate with an artist talk at Samuel Lynne Galleries at 6 p.m.

Singer and rapper Russ is performing at the Allen Event Center on Tuesday at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $26.

Wednesday (10/31)

Big Boi, one half of iconic rap duo Outkast, is performing on Halloween night at Canton Hall in Deep Ellum. He’ll be joined by local hip-hop acts DJ Leo J, Alsace Carcione, and Rikki Blue. The show seems to be sold out.

Aurora Expanded continues with Blake Weld’s art installation Field of Lawn Chairs at 516 Fabrication St. (7-10 p.m.), and an electro-acoustic concert, Quantum Echo by James Talambas at 2606 Bataan St (7-10 p.m.).

For Halloween happenings, this guide is your ultimate resource! That said, there are a few last-minute additions I’d like to suggest…

DJ Sober is having a ‘90s-themed costume bash with Christy Ray and WYBMF in Oak Cliff’s Jefferson Tower. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door.

One of Dallas’ oldest, most ornate, and possibly endangered mansions is having a charity costume ball on Halloween night. The Alexander Mansion, home to the Dallas Women’s Forum, will have DJs, dancing, ghosts, fortune tellers, a $1000 costume contest, and a charity raffle. General admission is $40 and includes four drink tickets.

Decks in the Park has a Halloween Bash on Wednesday evening in Klyde Warren Park with DJs Tums, DJ ASAP, Milazzo, Supervision, and more. Costumes are encouraged. The event is free with RSVP.