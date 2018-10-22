Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Oct. 22 – Oct. 24

Monday (10/22)

Watch the Dallas Mavericks take on the Chicago Bulls tonight at 7:30 at American Airlines Center. Tickets start at $9. Noted rookie stud Luka Doncic put up 26 on the Timberwolves over the weekend, and the Bulls’ defensive rating is just about equally bad. Might be a show.

The Dallas Farmers Market is teaming up with EarthXFilm to throw a Half Earth Day celebration tonight. Join an environmentally-conscious crowd and celebrity chef Eduardo Garcia for a Taco Throwdown and a screening of Charged. (The film follows Garcia, an environmental advocate, through his journey to recovery after being shocked by 2,400 volts of electricity.) The tacos start at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at sundown.

Tuesday (10/23)

Actor, comedian, and raunchy goof Adam Devine (Workaholics, Pitch Perfect, When We First Met) brings his Weird Life Tour to Majestic Theatre on Tuesday evening. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $25.

Dallas has yet another immersive pop-up art experience with Eye Scream Wasted, open now through November 24. Describing itself as “a post-apocalyptic pop art ice cream experience,” the pop-up features eight large-scale installations, four shops, two hidden rooms, vegan, alcohol-infused ice cream shots, and a cocktail bar by Ice Cream Wasted and Tipsy Alchemist. Ages 18 and up only. Tickets are $37.50 for one hour in the installation, or $47.50 for one hour with access to the bar.

Wednesday (10/24)

Singer Josh Groban brings his Bridges Tour to American Airlines Center on Wednesday with special guest, powerhouse actor and singer Idina Menzel. Tickets start at $50.

Storytelling series Oral Fixation has its final show of the year on Wednesday evening at Moody Performance Hall. The audience’s favorites from Season 6 will be revisited in an emotional and entertaining night of true tales. The show starts at 8 p.m. Find tickets here.

The Dallas Opera presents Carmen, the sultry story of a beautiful gypsy who seduces a trusting soldier into a life of thieving. The show is at 7:30. Tickets are available online.