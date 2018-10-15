Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Oct. 15 – Oct. 17

Monday (10/15)

Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that everything he touches turns into pop gold. Bruno Mars is performing at American Airlines Center tonight for his 24K Magic World Tour with R&B legend Charlie Wilson. Tickets are still available online starting at $80.

Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson is having a screening of John Carpenter’s underrated and totally creepy movie, Christine, based on the Stephen King novel about a serial killer car. The namesake role in the movie is played by a 1958 Plymouth, which my grandpa designed. Most models were destroyed in the making of the 1983 film. That anecdote is my main reason for listing this. There’s also just not that much going on today.

Tuesday (10/16)

The one and only Alice Cooper comes to Irving’s Toyota Music Factory on Tuesday. The rockstar is touring to promote his 27th studio album, Paranormal, released last year. Tickets start at $40.

The canals of Las Colinas will sparkle with floating lanterns on Tuesday for Illuminate Irving: A Night of Remembrance and Hope in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The lanterns, each representing a victim of domestic violence, will be released after a recognition ceremony at 6:45 p.m. There will also be children’s activities throughout the evening. Find more info here.

Wednesday (10/17)

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Go see The Flying Dutchman at the Winspear Opera House. This epic tragedy isn’t just for opera aficionados. Wednesday is the second-last performance, followed by the final performance on Saturday. Purchase tickets here.

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince comes to the Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday night. It prides itself as the “first and only official Estate-approved symphonic Prince celebration,” and features both an orchestra and a live band to perform the pop icon’s greatest hits. Tickets start at $50.

It’s the third Wednesday of the month, which means West Village Movie Night is back. The neighborhood will screen The Greatest Showman on an outdoor screen between Mi Cocina and Magnolia Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Go early to snag a patio table at Taco Diner, MidiCi, Mi Cocina, or CRÚ.