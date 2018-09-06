Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: Sept. 6 – Sept. 9

It seems like yesterday was Labor Day. Or I guess the day before yesterday, because yesterday was work, and it hardly feels like Monday was that far in the rearview. Anyway. It’s the weekend again. Which means there are things to do. Which means it’s time to tell you those things, and for you to maybe consider doing a few of them.

Thursday (9/6)

The Mountain Goats are now almost in their 30s, which, for a band that has continually toured for most of those three decades, makes it notable that they can still fill medium-sized rooms across the country like Canton Hall. John Darnielle, literate and nasally as ever, has attracted a rather rabid fan base from his meticulous and nuanced lyrics, which manage to be as interesting to read as they are to mimic in the crowd. The show starts at 8 p.m. You can get tickets here.

Good Luck Karaoke turns eight tonight at Twilite Lounge, a rather impressive run for any weekly in this town. The brainchild of tattoo legend Oliver Peck, DJ Josh Hammertimez, and musician George Quartz allows brave singers to take the stage in front of two costumed guitar mimes who spend four hours refusing to break whatever character they’ve decided to embody. Show up by 10 p.m.

Friday (9/7)

This is your last weekend to see the 4k “un-restoration” of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey at the Texas Theatre. Director Christopher Nolan oversaw the process, which involved “new printing elements made from the original camera negative.” Showtime is at 9 p.m., but it also plays again on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets here.

Saturday (9/8)

I hate chocolate, but I’m a freak. So it’s hard to write this, but this guide isn’t for me, it’s for you. And you probably like chocolate. So you’ll probably like the Dallas Chocolate Festival, which takes over the Fashion Industry Gallery for the weekend starting today. When you buy a ticket, you get an entry time: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., or 3:30 p.m. Luckily, our food critic, Eve Hill-Agnus, really likes chocolate, and she had some words that will help you decide whether you like it enough to attend the festival:

Local bean-to-bar chocolate-makers and chocolatiers will be in attendance, including 5 Mile Chocolate (by Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters), Kate Weiser, and Dr. Sue’s Chocolate. As this year’s theme is the “Future of Chocolate,” discussions and panels will be slotted throughout the day. (Sunday’s classes, held at the Whole Foods on Forest Ln. cover bean-to-bar chocolate-making and chocolate judging, and require a separate fee and registration.) The established and emerging craft chocolate worlds join hands, and I always look forward to sampling the wares from pioneers like Amano and Dandelion Chocolate as well as newcomers on the national scene like LetterPress (out of L.A.), Potomac (out of Virginia), and Fruition and Raaka (out of N.Y.). They are all pointing the way to the future of chocolate, fraught with its complex layering of commerce, equity, and taste.

Operation Kindness, the largest no-kill shelter in North Texas, is throwing its 25th annual Dog Day Afternoon festival at its Carrollton headquarters (3201 Earhart Dr.) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There’s a dog parade, which is probably enough of a draw to get you there. But there’s also a bunch of other plans, including a costume contest for your animals. More info here.

Take the family to NorthPark Center at 1 p.m. and learn a bit more about Andy Warhol’s ties to the American southwest. The recurring ArtROCKS! event lasts until 4 p.m.

Sunday (9/9)

This is the second-to-last Sunday to see Japanese artist Takashi Murakami’s sprawling exhibit at the Modern in Fort Worth. If you’ve ever been to a big-time exhibit’s last weekend, you know it’s not the time to go. If you’re interested in seeing The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg before it leaves, consider going today. Here’s what to expect.