Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Sept. 20 – Sept. 23

Thursday (9/20)

Get a jump on Oktoberfest celebrations with the opening of Addison Oktoberfest on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festival offers a full lineup of live music, plus food and drink from 15 vendors, including Draught Haus, Helmut’s Strudel, Siegi’s Sausage Factory, and Pretzel Haus. What more do you need to know?

Sip and shop your way through local businesses in Deep Ellum at the neighborhood’s fourth annual Wine Walk, hosted by Discover Deep Ellum. Reserve your spot by purchasing a wine glass here.

Critically acclaimed indie rock band Yo La Tengo is performing at Granada Theater tonight. Their first set is at 8 p.m., with a second set at 9:15 p.m. Find tickets here.

Friday (9/21)

What kind of public spaces do you want to see in Downtown Dallas? Bring your vision to life at PARK(ing) Day 2018. The annual event invites citizens, artists, activists, and businesses to transform the metered parking spots on Main Street into imaginative, interactive, playful “parks.” At the end of the day, a panel of professional judges will rate, score, and award participants in categories including Most Creative and Best Use of Space. Visit the event page for more info.

Get a late-night look at the Venice Biennale-bound exhibit The Nature of Arp, enjoy a concert, and catch a movie in the sculpture garden at Friday’s ‘til Midnight at the Nasher. The free event starts at 6 p.m. with Lights Out DJs Losi and Gabe, followed by Oak Cliff-based band Luna Luna at 7 p.m., and headlining act Negative Gemini at 8 p.m. The evening will wind down with an outdoor showing of The September Issue at 9:15 p.m.

The Plano Balloon Festival returns this weekend. The three-day event begins on Friday at 4 p.m. and runs through Sunday. Click here for a full schedule and ticket info.

Saturday (9/22)

Artist Ghada Amer will discuss her upcoming exhibition Ceramics, Knots, Thoughts, Scraps at Dallas Contemporary with Curator and Creative Time NYC Executive Director, Justine Ludwig. The exhibition, which opens to the public on September 30, will be mid-installation. The talk is at 1 p.m.

Between Addison Oktoberfest and the Greek Food Festival of Dallas, this is a good weekend for eating. Taste some of the most authentic Greek bites Dallas has to offer during this three-day celebration at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. There will also be lively music and dancing, a marketplace, and kids’ attractions. Gates open at 11 a.m. Find tickets here.

Calling all cocktail connoisseurs! The drinking event of the year returns to The Bomb Factory this Saturday. The Ultimate Cocktail Experience is a charity event that brings together top bartenders from DFW and beyond to showcase their talents. Teams of bartenders are given the task of creating new bar concepts and original menus in one night. Your job is to taste dozens of inventive cocktails. Tickets are available online.

Sunday (9/23)

Sunday is Family Fun Day at Deep Ellum Art Company. The gallery, bar, and event space has a full day of fun activities planned. Shop the artist market, catch live bands at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., do yoga in the art yard at 3 p.m. (bring your own mat), and take advantage of $3 drink specials (Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Screwdriver) all day. There will also be an artist market with local vendors.

Childish Gambino, a.k.a. the brilliant Donald Glover, is performing at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 8 p.m. Energetic rap duo Rae Sremmurd will open the show. Find tickets here.