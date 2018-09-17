Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Sept. 17 – Sept. 19

Monday (9/17)

Cheer on the Texas Rangers as they battle the Tampa Bay Rays tonight at Globe Life Park in Arlington. It’s the first of three back-to-back Game of Thrones themde nights this week. Score fun giveaway items (i.e. an Odor bobblehead) and take a picture on the famous throne while rooting for the home team. Buy tickets here.

Join chef Graham Dodds and Garrison Brothers Distillery for an indulgent whiskey pop-up dinner tonight at The Statler. The evening will start off with cocktails on the hotel’s rooftop, followed by a four-course dinner – each course paired with a Garrison Brothers Whisky cocktail. Tickets are available online for $75 per person.

Tuesday (9/18)

U.K.-born artist Jade Bird has made a name for herself with her powerful vocal stylings, and her songwriting abilities are equally impressive. Catch her at Club Dada this Tuesday for a concert presented by KXT 91.7. Milwaukee-based folk band Field Report will open.

Tuesdays are generally sucky, but Niwa Japanese BBQ makes things a little bit better by slashing its prices in half for Industry Night. Plus, you grill your own food, so it counts as an activity and a meal.

Wednesday (9/19)

Add some drama to your week with Shakespeare in the Park’s presentation of the classic tragedy Othello on Wednesday night at Samuell Grand Park. Tickets are $10 and showtime is at 8 p.m.

Catch Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit performing live at South Side Ballroom with supporting act, Julia Jacklin. Tickets start at $36 and can be found here.

Wednesday is the night to catch a free movie in Dallas. Sundown at the Granada is showing School of Rock on its rooftop at 8:30 p.m.; West Village Movie Night is back with an outdoor screening of Mean Girls; and The Adolphus’ Summer Cinema Series continues with Edward Scissorhands by the pool.